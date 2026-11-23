The Avengers: Doomsday cast chair reveals show no signs of stopping as a possible Young Avenger joins the fray.
"So, I'm here with my movie Hexed, but it looks like they delivered a chair from a different movie?" Hailee Steinfeld, who plays Kate Bishop in the MCU, said in a new video posted by Marvel Studios on social media.
Steinfeld first played Kate Bishop in Disney Plus series Hawkeye, before making a post-credits appearance two years later as Kamala Khan began recruiting for a new, younger team in The Marvels.
Since then, there have been plenty of rumblings about Young Avengers turning up in full force around Avengers: Doomsday. Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang is part of the cast, but no other prospective or rumored members are currently confirmed for the crossover movie. The likes of Wiccan, Speed, and Ms. Marvel have been shown in concept art that did the rounds last year. And, hey, we need to see what happened to Hulk's son too, right?
The trend of Avengers: Doomsday's cast being announced via chairs began in March 2025, with a multi-hour stream that unveiled a who's who of Marvel actors – including OG Avengers, the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts cast, and a sizable portion of Fox's X-Men roster.
There's no sign of Kate Bishop's mentor Hawkeye stringing up his bow anytime soon, however. Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner posted a cryptic tease on Instagram back in August – so it seems there are plenty more secrets left for Doomsday to tell.
Avengers: Doomsday hits cinemas on December 16 in the UK and December 18 in the US.
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I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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