Ocarina of Time remake producer Hidemaro Fujibayashi - the developer who also served as game director on Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom - said as much in an interview with Game Informer, explaining that he's "very, very happy" to hear that the remake's finale is having an emotional affect on some players.
"That cutscene – cutscenes in general – but that cutscene specifically is something that we, as a dev team, heavily discussed," Fujibayashi says of the game's ending. "Because of the limitations of the technology back in the day, there might have been things that we weren't able to convey fully, whether it's because of the tempo of the game… whatever it is."
Almost three decades of hardware improvements and technical know-how let Nintendo realize the scene fully, as it was first intended all those years ago on the N64. "And so, when we approached this remake, we wanted to make sure that we captured that moment in the way that we wanted to express it. So that the right kinds of emotions are evoked, and that we can convey the emotion and the story that we wanted to at that moment," Fujibayashi adds.
The Zelda maestro is just "really relieved to hear" people are having strong reactions to the end of the game and its full-circle send off.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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