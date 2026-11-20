Make that functional combat vehicles featured in a short film, too. If you've not seen them yet, a user known as Keke shared their creations on X, explaining that they've made a little movie of sorts from them.
Attached is the neat video they compiled that shows their builds in action (and I mean in action, y'all), starting with a rolling tank. Yes, a tank. And, yes, they show it shooting as a real cannon would.
"I made a short film in Tears of the Kingdom," they write, "The full film is now available on YouTube." If you go to YouTube, you'll find Keke's near half-hour long project, complete with a title: "DEMON DRAGON INTERCEPTION - HYRULE WAR." The title also makes clear that they didn't use any mods whatsoever.
It isn't just tanks, either. There are fighter planes, massive military ships, and more – and there's no better word for it then "epic."
The comments are, unsurprisingly, positive, too, with folks noting that at times "it really looks like a battleship is firing, it's amazing." Others describe it as "peak gaming," which, honestly, checks out after seeing the footage.
Taking on the Demon Dragon is one thing, after all, but taking it on in a self-built tank or jet is another, if you ask me. It makes my measly platform-wheel-fire contraptions feel… well, like garbage.
It's inspiring to see that the Tears of the Kingdom isn't slowing down, either, even after the likes of the Ocarina of Time remake and its own arrival. I suppose its capacity for creative expression is part of the reason why it's so long-lived – and I'm very much here for it.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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