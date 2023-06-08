Tears of the Kingdom player builds Sims-style home for Link and proves we are not playing the same game

A Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player has designed a dream home for Link which feels like it belongs in The Sims 4.

As found in the Tears of the Kingdom subreddit, one player has done an exceptional job at designing Link's new pad, which makes a lot of sense considering it's this fan's real-life profession. "I build and remodel houses for a living," the post's caption reads, "so I was pretty excited about this part of the game," followed by an MTV Cribs-style video tour.

Considering Link starts out with a pretty humble abode, this player really upgraded the space in Tears of the Kingdom. As you can see from the video below, the tour starts in what you'd probably consider to be Link's dining/living room. The first thing you notice about this room is the large dining table followed by what I'm assuming would be the living room if Link had some chairs to sit on. There's also a nice area for Link to cook in - and wow, I sound like an estate agent.

Things get even more impressive when you head upstairs. Here, you'll find a secondary eating area that looks out on to the hills of Hyrule - which I imagine is even more beautiful (or terrifying) when that Blood Moon kicks in. Behind this, there's a cozy little study, plus Link's bedroom, not forgetting the rooftop pool and garden which is decorated with cute little plants. It's a lovely little place for Link to live so I've already started packing my bags to move in.

It's nice to see some wholesome creations coming from Tears of the Kingdom players, considering we've had some pretty cursed ones lately. I still haven't recovered from all of the Korok torture devices .