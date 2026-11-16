How many magic beans do you need in Zelda Ocarina of Time?

Magic Beans in the Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake are used to grow beanstalks in soft soil around the game, and in so doing result in beanstalks in the future once you've travelled through time and become an adult. Magic beans in OoT basically serve as a way to prepare access to locations that you wouldn't be able to get to otherwise, at least in the future. Below I'll lay out how to get Magic Beans, how many you'll actually need, and all the soft soil locations so you can plant them in a single run.
How many magic beans do you need in the OoT Remake?
There are 10 soft soil spots in Zelda Ocarina of Time you can plant in, so you should buy 10 magic beans if you want to use them all.
You can buy Magic Beans only from the vendor halfway along Zora River, once you've unlocked the Bombs after completing the Dodongo Cavern. He sells them to you for 10 Rupees, then increases the price by another 10 each time you buy them. He will automatically stop selling them once you reach 10.
Below is a list of all 10 soft soil locations in OoT where you can plant magic beans for beanstalks in the future (you cannot plant beans when Link is an adult). Keep in mind that you can also use bottled bugs to lure Gold Skulltulas out of the dirt too.
Zora River, next to the Bean Seller. Carries you across the river to a higher platform.
Kokiri Forest Village, behind the item shop. Allows you to access a higher platform with a Purple Rupee.
Lost Woods, taking two lefts from the Kokiri entrance. Helps you reach a treasure chest with a Purple Rupee inside it.
Lost Woods, by the hole to the Forest Stage. Use our guide to the Lost Woods to find it. Allows you to get an otherwise inaccessible Gold Skulltula.
Death Mountain, next to the Dodongo's Cavern. Carries you up to a Piece of Heart.
Death Mountain Crater, outside the entrance to the Fire Temple. Takes you to a Piece of Heart on the upper crater.
Kakariko Graveyard, by the North tree. Lets you get a Piece of Heart on top of some ruins.
Lake Hylia, next to the laboratory. Carries you to certain lake islands, including one with a Piece of Heart.
Gerudo Valley, on the cliffs directly under the bridge on the way to Gerudo Fortress. Use a cucco to descend safely, then let this beanstalk carry you to a Piece of Heart.
Evil Desert Colossus, by the entrance to the Spirit Temple. Lets you reach a Gold Skulltula.
Once planted, beans eventually turn into plants in the future era that carry Link along predetermined routes, little hovering platforms. These allow you to reach previously inaccessible rewards and locations.
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and Very Tired Man with a BA from Brunel University, a Masters from Sussex University and a decade working in games journalism, often focused on guides coverage but also in reviews, features and news. His love of games is strongest when it comes to groundbreaking narratives like Disco Elysium, UnderTale and Baldur's Gate 3, as well as innovative or refined gameplay experiences like XCOM, Sifu, Arkham Asylum or Slay the Spire. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at Eurogamer, Gfinity, USgamer, SFX Magazine, RPS, Dicebreaker, VG247, and more.
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