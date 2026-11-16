Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a masterclass in remakes, Final Fantasy Resonance lead says on the back of reviving one of Square Enix's dead mobile JRPGs

Ignoring that it's from 1998, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is the highest-rated game of 2026, and will likely hold on to that title until at least this Thursday when GTA 6 releases (maybe even longer).
Final Fantasy Resonance producer Keisuke Nakashima has now finished the Zelda remake and has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts (via machine translation). Nakashima calls the remake amazing, adding that it's a game he has played a ton since its original release on the N64. He then calls it a fantastic learning experience for remakes
Square Enix's Final Fantasy Resonance – which broke the Steam record for the biggest player peak for a JRPG – has proved a hit with series fans. And while it's not a remake, it technically does remake some of the mobile title Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius. But, that game's status as a remake aside, it does look like Zelda is going to be a benchmark in remakes the same way 2002's Resident Evil and 2019's Resident Evil 2 have become.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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