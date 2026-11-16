BioShock movie director says the game is "one of the greatest worlds that's been created" and his Netflix adaptation "has so much incredible possibility"

The BioShock movie has been a long time coming, but, by the sounds of it, it will be well worth the wait.
The adaptation of the beloved video game hails from The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping director Francis Lawrence and has been years in the making. When we met with Lawrence in London to discuss the new Hunger Games movie, we asked what it was about BioShock that had kept the director attached for so long.
"I just think there's so much possibility," Lawrence tells us. "One of the things that I love the most about filmmaking is world building, and it's one of the greatest worlds that's been created. And whether it's film or games or whatever, I just think it's so fascinating and has such interesting themes and philosophies behind it. And so, there's so much opportunity, but it is tough.
"And it's partly tough in terms of creating an adaptation, because you the player are the lead character, and so to create that character that is going to work in that world and make sense both emotionally and thematically and all of that, and fit everything so perfectly together, it's a bit of a puzzle," he adds. "And so, that's the thing that we just keep kind of grinding away at. But, I know it has so much incredible possibility because it's such a cool world they built."
The Netflix film was first announced back in 2022, and Lawrence revealed to GamesRadar+ earlier this year that they are "pretty close" to a script. Hopefully, we won't have that much longer to wait.
The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives this November 20. While you wait, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies left of 2026.
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I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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