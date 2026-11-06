Does Godzilla Minus Zero have a post-credits scene? It's a fair question, since a lot of movies are hiding bonus material in stingers at the end of the movie.
Below, we've got everything you need to know about whether Godzilla Minus Zero has a post-credits scene or not, including a spoiler-free section on what you're waiting for, and then a breakdown that reveals just what is lurking at the end of the credits.
Does Godzilla Minus Zero have a post-credits scene?
There is technically no Godzilla Minus Zero post-credits scene, however there is an audio tease at the very end of the credits. So, if you absolutely don't want to miss a thing, remain seated until the credits have finished rolling.
What happens in the Godzilla Minus Zero post-credits scene?
The Godzilla Minus Zero post-credits scene isn't exactly a scene per se, but rather a tease. As the credits come to an end, we hear the earth-shattering sound of Godzilla stomping, as well as his almighty roar. It's a reminder that the fearsome kaiju is still out there, even though he vanished into the sea at the end of the film.
It's unclear if a third film will happen, but this certainly leaves the door open for more. "I have been a huge Godzilla fan since I was a small child, and I swung for the fences with Godzilla Minus Zero," director Takashi Yamazaki recently told SFX magazine. "[These films] are huge milestones, looking back at my career and in my life so far. But that doesn't mean I would never work on another Godzilla film again. If Toho came to me with another offer to explore this world even further, I'd probably say yes.
"Yet at the same time, if you told me this is my last Godzilla film, I would be quite satisfied with what we were able to achieve," he added. "I'm very grateful to Toho for trusting me with their baby. I'm just happy that I was a Godzilla fan, because that's what enabled me to do this."
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That's a wrap on the Godzilla Minus Zero post-credits. For more, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming movies left of 2026.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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