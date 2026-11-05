Deus Ex's Warren Spector mourns BioWare and wonders why overpaid executives never lose their jobs: "Do those culture-killers pay any price?"

Warren Spector is best known for leading the development of the original Deus Ex, and as one of the key minds behind the likes of Ultima Underworld and System Shock, he's often considered something of a father to the entire immersive sim genre. He's also a veteran of Origin, a studio which was bought and subsequently shut down by EA decades ago, and he has some strong feelings about how the publisher has handled BioWare.
"So 400 people at BioWare are gone. Out in the cold with so many others," Spector said in a LinkedIn post shortly after BioWare's death was announced to the world. He added, "This is such bad news, such a devastating historic event all I can say is that it’s utter bullshit. Anyone who participated in this travesty should be ashamed."
But people have been keen to defend EA's decision to kill BioWare as merely a smart business decision. Certainly, talkative video game executives have a habit of trying to push back on moral criticisms of their actions. But in a new post, Spector wonders why it's always the developers rather than the business people who pay the price.
"If studio-level people leave, resulting in dilution of talent, someone is creating an environment that pushes them out," Spector argues. "Do those culture-killers pay any price? If executives misread the market, over-hire, or make decisions that result in under-funded, over-funded, poorly-marketed games do they lose sleep let alone jobs?"
From there, Spector's critiques get even more pointed. "Do those same executives suffer like developers when the needs of financial partners and private investors take precedence over the people who actually create value, let alone over the interests of players? Does anyone up there in or adjacent to the C-suite care? Is there ANY accountability left in this world?"
He points to the salaries of EA executives reported earlier this year as evidence that accountability has "obviously" fallen away. "At EA alone Andrew Wilson still makes his $38.65 million; Laura Miele, $13.7 million; Stuart Canfield, $11.3 million; Jake Schatz, $8.4 million; Mala Singh, $8.3 million," Spector notes.
"Tens of thousands of do-ers and makers are out of work and these people think they're worth that kind of compensation? And if you think this is a discussion about 'sound business decisions' I hope you never get anywhere near running a business," he concludes. "Or at least that people have the sense not to go work for you.'
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Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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