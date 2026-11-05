Stranger Things star Maya Hawke joins the cast of Hasbro's Magic: The Gathering movie

Maya Hawke is the first actor to join the cast of Hasbro's upcoming Magic: The Gathering movie.
Per Deadline, the Stranger Things star has been cast in an undisclosed role, though it's "expected to be a key one in the project." The producers also reportedly "made it a priority" to give Hawke the first offer, with the rest of the ensemble cast going through the audition process.
The movie, based on the tabletop game of the same name, was announced in 2025 as the beginning of a cinematic universe of sorts. The movie is meant to be just one of several movies, streaming shows, and "other content" that will tie in the MTG mythos across its 33-year history.
Johnson is set to direct from a script penned by Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald. And given that there are so many different storylines, characters, artifacts, creatures, spells, you-name-it, set across multiple different fantasy worlds... we can't even begin to speculate what the movie will be about. We also don't know if it'll take a comedy approach like the live-action Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, or go for something a bit more serious in tone like the recently announced vampire D&D spin-off.
After ending her tenure as Robin on Stranger Things, Hawke can be seen next in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.
The Magic: The Gathering movie does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming video game adaptations you need to know about.
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Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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