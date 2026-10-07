3 months after release, The Odyssey is returning to IMAX screens after Digger bombs at the box office

Just as the box office cools off from a hot summer, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is returning to the big screen.
The fantasy epic is coming back to IMAX and IMAX 70MM cinemas from October 7, as announced by the official Odyssey Twitter page. The Odyssey hasn't actually finished its theatrical run yet, after releasing on July 17. The movie stayed on premium large format screens up to September 30, after being extended due to high demand.
This gives fans who missed out on seeing nolan's latest flick on the biggest screen possible another chance to do so. IMAX 70MM tickets for The Odyssey's opening weekend sold out a whole year in advance. This was largely due to The Odyssey being the first movie ever to be shot exclusively on IMAX cameras, meaning the only way to truly see the whole movie is on an IMAX 70MM screen. There are only up to 45 true IMAX 70mm theaters in the world.
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Based on Homer's ancient Greek poem, The Odyssey follows Matt Damon's warrior Odysseus as he embarks on a decade-long journey home after the Trojan War, where he meets a string of strange and dangerous creatures along the way. The star-studded cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Himesh Patel, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo, and Samantha Morton.
The Odyssey broke box office records this summer, quickly becoming Nolan's biggest movie and the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, crossing $1.7 billion globally. Nolan's epic contributed to summer 2026 being the biggest ever summer season in the US since the pandemic. From May 1 to September 7, domestic ticket sales crossed $4.76 billion thanks to The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Toy Story 5.
Nolan's The Odyssey may be coming back to save the day as the box office seems to be going through a bit of a lull at the moment. Tom Cruise's Digger hit screens on October 2 but has so far earned just over $20 million against its reported $150 million production budget. The next few weeks on the big screen are stacked, though, with The Social Reckoning, Street Fighter, and Clayface all due to release this October.
For more, check out our The Odyssey review, and our deep dives into The Odyssey monsters, The Odyssey poem, and The Odyssey ending explained.
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