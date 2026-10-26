Christopher Nolan can rest easy after Elon Musk's Grok releases a terrible AI version of The Odyssey

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A tragedy

Benny Safdie as Agamemnon and Matt Damon as Odysseys in The Odyssey
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)
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After months of threatening a new project, Elon Musk's AI assistant Grok has released the first part of its 'adaptation' of The Odyssey on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The opening seven minutes of The Odyssey – which I watched, so you don't have to – was put together in 'creative collaboration' with Wonder Studios and director Dev Walker.

Charting Odysseus' first journey out to Troy, the footage (if you want to call it that) features stilted line deliveries, uncanny AI actors, and a battle scene that might send you to sleep.

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It has led to widespread criticism in the comments, with some decrying the project's results as "soulless" and "terrible."

In July, X owner Musk continued his outbursts against Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, writing, "Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer."

X then offered three cash prizes of up to $100,000 for prompts that show "what Grok Imagine's video and voice capabilities can do."

Mercifully, we have an Odyssey adaptation – from Nolan – that does the source material justice.

The Odyssey's box office run is about to come to an end with almost $1.8 billion taken, marking it out as the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, and the most successful of Nolan's storied career. Awards season is just around the corner and some of its main cast, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson among them, are being talked about as potential Oscars contenders.

For more on 2026's (real) films, check out our movie release dates calendar.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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