Save Mass Effect movement backed by The Expanse RPG devs inspired by BioWare: "The Expanse show was saved by fans in the past"

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"The #SaveMassEffect movement has our full support"

Key art for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn showing a montage of character with a crystal explosion beneath them on a white background
(Image credit: Owlcat Games)
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Owlcat Games, the developer of Mass Effect-inspired RPG The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, has joined the calls to save Mass Effect.

Last week it was announced that BioWare is closing down and development on the next Mass Effect game is cancelled. This was followed by the leak of a trailer for a game titled Mass Effect Universe. Naturally, binning off one of the most beloved RPG series of all time has caused outcry from fans, with a petition campaign to save the franchise currently sitting at over 210,000 signatures.

In a post on Twitter, The Expanse: Osiris Reborn account shared a fan petition to save Mass Effect, noting that, "The Expanse show was saved by fans in the past. So the #SaveMassEffect movement has our full support."

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The Expanse debuted on Syfy in 2015, but after its cancellation and massive fan outcry, the series was subsequently picked up by Amazon Prime Video for its final three seasons.

Unfortunately, Romain Toutain – who served as technical director for Mass Effect 5 – isn't too confident about the campaign. Toutain recently said he believes it's unlikely that a revival will come to pass, saying, "EA never actually sells anything" and "they just shut things down and sit on their licenses."

This has been seen before with the likes of American McGee's Alice series, with the former Doom developer saying EA has "no desire to see the Alice franchise continued." Which is to say nothing of the landfill of dead EA franchises – which, at the very best, get a remaster or mobile spinoff nobody wants – like Command and Conquer, Dungeon Keeper, Burnout, Dead Space… the list goes on.

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Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

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