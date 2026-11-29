Mass Effect 2 is where the sci-fi series properly embraced cover shooting mechanics that seemed dominant during the Xbox 360 era, and to properly get that combat just right, BioWare developers were supposedly told to look at Call of Duty and arguably the most popular third-person shooter at the time, Gears of War.
Former BioWare veteran John Winski - who worked on everything from Baldur's Gate to Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic to the Mass Effect trilogy - said as much in an interview with YouTuber Pembridge (below).
Designing KOTOR and Mass Effect Trilogy | John Winski - YouTube
"We wanted to make sure that you were moving. We didn't take control from the player as much as possible, so we wanted it to be more banter-ish, but the problem was we had to time it. I had to run the whole thing and see, does it break if I run? And that's the hard part," he adds. "If we need to slow you down, we'll slow you down with, you know, some combat… It's like that kind of Gears of War stuff, right?"
Gears of War was famous for popularising cover-based movement in shooters, where players had to carefully think about positioning and wait for the most opportune moment to move between pieces of waist-high debris, counters, and miscellaneous sci-fi set dressing. That emphasis on action only became more prominent in the trilogy's third and final game.
"In Mass Effect 3, that's when we started getting into, like, guys throwing grenades behind the cover and, oh, so now you have to get out of cover and we had all the different types of characters," Winski explains.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.