With the death of BioWare, the future of Mass Effect is deeply uncertain. Commander Shepard actor Jennifer Hale is among many throwing their support behind the fandom's Save Mass Effect movement, and she's got a big dream: a massive Kickstarter to put the rights to continue sci-fi RPG series directly in the community's hands.
We asked Hale about her response to learning about BioWare's closure, and her answer was a surprising one. "The first phrase, honestly, that comes to my mind is 'money on the table, baby,'" she tells us. Her history with BioWare goes back years, well before the studio was acquired by EA in 2007.
"I initially felt sad when BioWare was sold to EA because there was a spirit at BioWare that I believe endured for quite a long time, all the way till the theoretical closure," Hale continues. "But I missed the maverick. I missed the brave solo indie company that just kicked ass. Forgive my French." It was a "further dagger to the heart" when EA itself was then acquired by a Saudi-led investment group, likely ushering in an era of what she calls "shareholder supremacy."
Yet when BioWare was actually shut down, Hale says she "got really excited and hopeful" because of a "vision" she had for Mass Effect's future. "I just have this vision of all these fans coming together, [and] making a glorious Kickstarter, just like the folks at Critical Role did," she explains. "One of those kind of Kickstarters. Games are expensive, so maybe one or two well-heeled individuals who enjoy investing in creative ventures come along and fortify that. Then an indie game company, or any game company with openness and vision that's story-driven and community-conscious, comes into the picture to make it so."
Why Jennifer Hale wants to save Mass Effect | Interview - YouTube
The group responsible for the IP would be a sort of "Mass Effect collective," as Hale describes it. "The collective has governing rules around the IP. It is open to the community. You've got two categories. You've got your non-monetized and your monetized, and in both, we've got certain parameters that we do. If it's monetized, maybe a tiny portion of everything everybody makes goes into a fund that helps displaced devs. Wouldn't that be nice, to have something like that?"
Of course, we've heard from former devs suggesting that "EA never actually sells anything," but Hale thinks this is a uniquely good proposition for the publisher. "I think it would be incredibly smart on EA's part to settle on a reasonable, fair price for the IP that respects the fact that it's not a wealthy corporation buying it. It's a collective," she says.
"You know, EA, you can't buy that kind of publicity. You cannot buy that kind of goodwill. The love that people and appreciation people would have for you for a long time, and the hats off to you would be invaluable. I have a business degree, and there is such a thing on the books called goodwill, and it is invaluable."
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It is, admittedly, tough to imagine a world where EA is willing to cut a deal on a major IP to fans when it's got billions in debt to pay off. If goodwill was that valuable to the publisher, I'd think that BioWare would still be alive and making Mass Effect 5. Yet there is a certain allure to Hale's relentless optimism.
"Who knows? This could happen. I'm all on board for whatever. There is so much possibility in this universe. It's vast. You could have stories with multiverses. I always joke, like, 'Where's Mass Effect: The Musical?' Because I started as a singer. I started singing in clubs, rock clubs, when I was like 15. I'm like, 'Bring me the musical!'"
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.