GTA 6 has released to universal acclaim, but as Rockstar fans and developers alike celebrate a monumental release, others begrudge the fact that the game is capped at 30fps instead of the current industry standard of 60fps. If there's any game that gets a pass for 30fps, it's the literal biggest, most technically demanding game ever made, but even so, many are still hoping for an eventual performance mode targeting 60fps. Sadly, according to Rockstar itself, that's impossible even on PS5 Pro due to hardware limitations.
In a statement to Kotaku, Rockstar's technology production director, Marc Chambers, shuts down the idea of GTA 6 running at 60fps any time soon, even on PS5 Pro.
"Our base presentation makes use of ray-traced reflections and global illumination," says Chambers. "On the PS5 Pro, this is enhanced with the addition of ray-traced shadows, as well as overall added clarity through the use of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR).
"The PS5 Pro features an upgraded graphics processor and upscaling technology that we leverage to increase the game's visual fidelity. While the PS5 Pro's central processor is slightly better than the PS5 base console, it is not powerful enough to run the game's complex simulation at higher frame rates."
If you're among the many GTA diehards disappointed by 30fps, you can at least take some solace in a technical analysis from Digital Foundry that says GTA 6 is actually "the smoothest GTA game in history" and that every previous GTA was a lot choppier. The analysts found, unsurprisingly, that PS5 Pro is the best way to play it, but even base PS5s and Xbox Series X only dipped occasionally and the dips they suffered were "very minor." Xbox Series S, on the other hand, is another story.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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