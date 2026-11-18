GTA 5's three switchable characters were decided on "right at the start" of development, but Rockstar always knew that the idea "might backfire."
Speaking to Edge Magazine back in 2013, Aaron Garbut - then art director on GTA 5 and now co-studio head supervising GTA 6 - said that Rockstar new from the beginning that "we wanted to do three switchable characters." But even once the studio had established those characters and the tone of their game, Garbut said that "the initial vision" for the game remained "very rough."
Eventually, Rockstar "just built and evolved and let the game dictate itself," but Garbut acknowledged that "[having] multiple characters was a leap of faith. It was an interesting idea, and it felt like we could do interesting things with it, but it also felt like a change to the core of the game that might backfire." Thankfully, the trio of Michael, Trevor, and Franklin "really worked out" - but Garbut admitted he wasn't sure that would be the case until after that game was out.
"It's so hard during development to get perspective," he said. "You get so used to looking for the problems that it becomes almost impossible to step back and see the positives. On this project, despite living in that world for years, playing the missions again and again, it felt fun. It felt great to experience the world, to see it evolve from the basic building blocks to the finished detailed results with all the scenarios and life added."
I can definitely imagine that in the run-up to GTA 5, the trio of protagonists might have amde for a few sleepless nights at Rockstar. Firstly, the studio was bucking its own trend - of a single protagonist surrounded by a large and zany cast of supporting characters. Second, it was stretching an enormous story between those three, asking the audience to go along with a constantly-changing narrative perspective. Third, and potentially most importantly, it was really challenging the hardware at the time - GTA 5 launched on PS3, remember, and the ability to seamlessly swap across a bustling open world was something that had never been tried before.
By contrast, the duo of Jason and Lucia seems like a dramatically easier sell. For one thing, Rockstar already knows it can achieve this particular feat, and doing it with just two characters definitely seems easier than doing it with three. For another, the hardware should be more comfortable with the challenge. And that's before we even touch on the fact that this is no longer a unique narrative concept anymore - GTA 5 might firmly established it, and then Marvel's Spider-Man 2 helped secure it as a reliable and effective tool for both storytelling and bringing an open world to life.
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I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
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