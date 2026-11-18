Nintendo launches its official Black Friday Switch 2 deals this Sunday, November 22. But that doesn't mean there isn't already a wealth of discounts on the shelves. While things are a little slower in this department compared to PS5 (Sony dropped its own offers earlier this week), retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop have all launched their own early discounts and we're truly in the swing of sales now.
The big ticket we're waiting for is that Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle. It's the go-to for anyone upgrading their handheld this Black Friday, packing a free copy of the latest racer as well as a Nintendo Switch Online Individual subscription. Considering the game itself usually piles an additional $79.99 onto your cart, that's a Black Friday deal to wait for.
You'll also be waiting until Sunday for $20 discounts on games like Donkey Kong Bananza and Kirby Air Riders, but plenty of third party titles or games not yet mentioned in Nintendo's upcoming Black Friday Switch 2 deals are already at their lowest prices yet. Ocarina of Time Remake, for example, has only just sailed down to its cheapest $54.99 rate this week, and you'll still find Mario Kart World on sale at Walmart by itself as well.
I've counted up 15 of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals you can already get your hands on before Ninty's sale has even begun - and you'll find them all just below.
I've spent more than seven years tracking Black Friday deals, but I watch prices on top games and gadgets all year round. I was with the Switch 2 from day one, completing GamesRadar+'s review of the latest generation handheld and going hands-on with as many accessories and titles as possible since. That means I know which prices actually represent discounts on the tech you actually need to know about.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is seeing a rare discount at Woot right now, with $30 off a new device. Savings here are usually limited to refurbished models so, while we're still above the previous $449 MSRP (prices jumped to $499 in November) this is one of the few discounts we've seen in the last couple of months.
Switch Sports Resort is being bundled in with the Nintendo Switch 2 console for just $30 extra right now. With the new $499 MSRP of the handheld and the latest island mini game pack coming in at $59.99, that's a solid saving.
This is Nintendo's Black Friday showpiece. The Mario Kart World bundle will be dropping to $499.99 from November 22, essentially netting you the $79.99 racer for free. That's with a Nintendo Switch Online Individual subscription thrown in as well.
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has seen discounts in its life before, but only during its pre-order phase. That was when the physical edition dropped from $69.99 to $59.99. Today, the digital edition is giving us a brand new record-low price on 2026's biggest Ninty release.
High on Life 2 is down to its lowest price yet in Amazon's Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals. The FPS made its way to Ninty's handheld this year, but has been stuck at full price until July. Since then, it's only been on sale for about $40, before dropping down to today's $29.99 position.
Mouse: PI for Hire is seeing its first ever discount right now, so while it may be small anyone waiting for a saving on this detective noir adventure should be taking notes. It's just started to move down the price scale to $34.99, so good things could be on their way.
Here's how this deal works. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild will cost you $69 on Switch 2 if you buy the physical copy. An upgrade from the Switch 1 version, however, will only set you back $9.99. Take Woot's current $46.99 sale price on the original cart, add that upgrade price, and you've got the full Switch 2 experience for just $56.98 (about $12 off).
Metroid Ravenous is seeing the same pattern a number of first party Switch 2 pre-orders have seen this year - a $10 discount at Amazon that disappears after release. This is a solid chance to save ahead of that January launch date.
We've only ever seen Pokemon Scarlet drop to $45 once in the many years since its original release date. So, while this is an older Switch title, it runs great on Switch 2 and this is definitely a rare discount if you've not played it yet.
Mario Kart World still retails for essentially full price, which was $79 on launch day. Seeing any kind of discount on this racer is pretty rare, but Walmart's early Black Friday deals have it down to $68.40 now.
Kirby Air Riders will drop down to $39.99 on November 22, another record-low for a game that's seen a little more wiggle room on its price tag compared to Donkey Kong. Air Riders has shifted between $50 and $60 for a few months now, but it's never dropped this cheap.
It may be an OG Switch port of two far older games, but the Super Mario Galaxy collection doesn't see too many discounts day to day. This one's only dropped to a similar $48.97 position once before Black Friday, back in September.
The Switch 2 version of Super Mario Party Jamboree is actually one of the most expensive games on the system, but the full cart has dropped to this Black Friday's $59.99 price before. That was during a very brief flash sale back in March, though, otherwise this is an $80 title day to day.
The PowerA Slim Case is one of the cheaper clamshell options on the market, so its $19.99 MSRP doesn't have too far to drop. A 25% discount takes a solid $5 off the price here, within a few pennies of its lowest ever.
The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit is one of the cheapest headset options out there for the Switch 2 at full price, so a record-low $14.99 is going to be particularly handy for anyone looking for an easy wired set of cups.
A smaller saving on a cheaper Joy-Con replacement system here. The GameSir X5s doesn't hold up against some of the more luxurious options on the market, but if you want a wider set of gamepads for handheld mode it's looking far more affordable than official pads right now.
The GameSir Super Nova regularly tails it down to this $29.99 sales position, but that doesn't make it any less impressive. In the hands this feels far more premium than a $30 gamepad should. Considering we're at a record-low price and this is the rate I'd expect to see in official Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals, this is an easy win.
When will Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals start?
Black Friday itself officially kicks off on November 27, but Nintendo's offers come into full effect on November 22. That's for physical games and handhelds, though. Digital collectors are also being treated to an eShop sale running from November 19 until December 2.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.