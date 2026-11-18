Nintendo launches its official Black Friday Switch 2 deals this Sunday, November 22. But that doesn't mean there isn't already a wealth of discounts on the shelves. While things are a little slower in this department compared to PS5 (Sony dropped its own offers earlier this week), retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop have all launched their own early discounts and we're truly in the swing of sales now.

The big ticket we're waiting for is that Mario Kart World Switch 2 bundle. It's the go-to for anyone upgrading their handheld this Black Friday, packing a free copy of the latest racer as well as a Nintendo Switch Online Individual subscription. Considering the game itself usually piles an additional $79.99 onto your cart, that's a Black Friday deal to wait for.

You'll also be waiting until Sunday for $20 discounts on games like Donkey Kong Bananza and Kirby Air Riders, but plenty of third party titles or games not yet mentioned in Nintendo's upcoming Black Friday Switch 2 deals are already at their lowest prices yet. Ocarina of Time Remake, for example, has only just sailed down to its cheapest $54.99 rate this week, and you'll still find Mario Kart World on sale at Walmart by itself as well.

I've counted up 15 of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals you can already get your hands on before Ninty's sale has even begun - and you'll find them all just below.

The retailers to know

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Tabitha Baker Social Links Navigation Managing Editor - Hardware I've spent more than seven years tracking Black Friday deals, but I watch prices on top games and gadgets all year round. I was with the Switch 2 from day one, completing GamesRadar+'s review of the latest generation handheld and going hands-on with as many accessories and titles as possible since. That means I know which prices actually represent discounts on the tech you actually need to know about.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals

Save $30 Nintendo Switch 2: was $499 now $469 at Woot! The Nintendo Switch 2 is seeing a rare discount at Woot right now, with $30 off a new device. Savings here are usually limited to refurbished models so, while we're still above the previous $449 MSRP (prices jumped to $499 in November) this is one of the few discounts we've seen in the last couple of months. Read more: Nintendo Switch 2 review Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort: $529 at Amazon Switch Sports Resort is being bundled in with the Nintendo Switch 2 console for just $30 extra right now. With the new $499 MSRP of the handheld and the latest island mini game pack coming in at $59.99, that's a solid saving. Read more Read less ▼

Watchlist:

Coming November 22 Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: $549.99 at Amazon Black Friday Price: $499.99 This is Nintendo's Black Friday showpiece. The Mario Kart World bundle will be dropping to $499.99 from November 22, essentially netting you the $79.99 racer for free. That's with a Nintendo Switch Online Individual subscription thrown in as well. Read more: Mario Kart World review Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals

Save $10 High on Life 2: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Amazon High on Life 2 is down to its lowest price yet in Amazon's Black Friday Nintendo Switch 2 deals. The FPS made its way to Ninty's handheld this year, but has been stuck at full price until July. Since then, it's only been on sale for about $40, before dropping down to today's $29.99 position. Read more: High on Life 2 review Read more Read less ▼

Save $35.11 Persona 3 Reload: was $59.99 now $24.88 at Amazon So long as you don't mind adding a game-key card to your collection, Persona 3 Reload is down to just $25 right now ahead of Black Friday. This is a brand new record-low price on the Switch 2 version. Read more Read less ▼

Pre-order Save $10.11 Metroid Ravenous: was $69.99 now $59.88 at Amazon Metroid Ravenous is seeing the same pattern a number of first party Switch 2 pre-orders have seen this year - a $10 discount at Amazon that disappears after release. This is a solid chance to save ahead of that January launch date. Metroid Ravenous guide Read more Read less ▼

Watchlist:

Coming November 22 Kirby Air Riders: $59.99 at Amazon Black Friday Price: $39.99 Kirby Air Riders will drop down to $39.99 on November 22, another record-low for a game that's seen a little more wiggle room on its price tag compared to Donkey Kong. Air Riders has shifted between $50 and $60 for a few months now, but it's never dropped this cheap. Featured in: Best Kirby games Read more: Kirby Air Riders review Read more Read less ▼

Coming November 22 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 2: $79 at Amazon Black Friday Price: $59.99 The Switch 2 version of Super Mario Party Jamboree is actually one of the most expensive games on the system, but the full cart has dropped to this Black Friday's $59.99 price before. That was during a very brief flash sale back in March, though, otherwise this is an $80 title day to day. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday Nintendo Switch accessory deals

Save $8 GameSir X5s: was $37.99 now $29.99 at Woot! A smaller saving on a cheaper Joy-Con replacement system here. The GameSir X5s doesn't hold up against some of the more luxurious options on the market, but if you want a wider set of gamepads for handheld mode it's looking far more affordable than official pads right now. Read more: GameSir X5s review Read more Read less ▼

When will Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals start? Black Friday itself officially kicks off on November 27, but Nintendo's offers come into full effect on November 22. That's for physical games and handhelds, though. Digital collectors are also being treated to an eShop sale running from November 19 until December 2.

(Image credit: Future)

We're also busy preparing for this year's best Black Friday PS5 deals and the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals as well.