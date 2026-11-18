Black Friday PS5 deals have landed a week ahead of schedule, just in time for anyone kitting up for GTA 6. Sony unleashed its roster of game and accessory savings at the start of the week, giving us record-low prices on DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers as well as some of the first discounts on 2026's heavy hitter games.
That means we're already in Black Friday-level savings this week, with price cuts hitting everything from top tech to the games we'd recommend to anyone just picking up a console for the first time.
Whether you're hunting down the best controllers for GTA 6 or building out a whole new game library to accompany your Leonida adventures, there's already plenty to check out. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop are all in early Black Friday PS5 deals mode right now, and with Sony joining the party these are likely the prices we'll see throughout the entire event. Grab them early and you've got an extra week of brand new tech to go along with GTA 6.
I've been tracking Black Friday deals for over seven years now, watching retailer price trends and working out when's best to jump into early offers. On top of that, I've also spent the year price-tracking all the top tech the GamesRadar+ team has been hands-on with. That means you're getting the gadgets that matter most and genuinely worthwhile prices here.
If you'd rather just stick with the console itself, the cheapest way to get your hands on a PS5 ahead of Black Friday is this Certified Refurbished Digital Edition. A box-fresh new device will cost you $599, but this renewed version takes that down to $499.
For the disc lovers, Sony also has certified refurbished PS5 Disc Edition consoles up for grabs. The standard MSRP for these now sits at $649, but these models sit at $549 - with all the accessories you need to get started included in the box.
The Victrix Pro BFG has sat atop our PS5 controller recommendation guides for years now, and the latest iteration is $80 off for Black Friday. This is a brand new record-low price, and by some margin. The BFG Reloaded generally sits at $170 when on sale, only taking a brief dip below that position in October. It's never been $129.99 in the past, though.
Amazon is back to its lowest price yet on the DualSense Edge, dropping just over $30 from the final cost in its latest Black Friday PS5 deals. This is a rare treat indeed, Sony's official pro pad has only seen one discount so far this year, back in June.
The official Sony DualSense generally only ever sees this price cut during major events like Black Friday or Sony's own Days of Play sale. It's been some time since that $20-ish saving has graced the shelves, but you'll once again find the controller (in most of its colorways) reduced this week.
Sony's collection of PS5 Slim console covers are also on sale for Black Friday in another rare discount. These add-ons rarely take price cuts of their own, typically only dropping rates during Sony's own Days of Play sale.
The original PS5 has a smaller selection of additional console covers to choose from, but you'll still find them in Sony's own Black Friday PS5 deals this week. Again, these are rarer offers, dropping the $59 MSRP down to $34 today.
This early Black Friday deal on PDP's Riffmaster guitar controller has arrived at a perfect time - especially as Stage Tour's release date is nearing ever closer. The wireless gamepad is also fully compatible with Fortnite Festival.
The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless still reigns supreme for battery life and while it's primarily designed to run off a PC it'll still bring that turbo charge to your PS5 setup. At $108.99 we're just a dollar off record-low here.
I've only ever seen the price of the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro drop to $119.99 in Woot's previous discounts (and this retailer typically has the lowest prices around on Nacon's older controller). With an additional $5 off the final price, we're looking at a brand new record-low on one of the best gamepads we've had on the bench so far.
Saros has taken its biggest discount yet in Sony's latest wave of Black Friday PS5 deals, dropping down to $39.99 at Amazon. So far this year, it's only ever seen sale prices of around $50 and even that discount hasn't been spotted since August.
Listen, if you're curious about what Insomniac's done with Wolverine today's record-low price might be just the wiggle room you need to dive into the adventure. This is a real marmite game, but it's one of the biggest talking points of 2026 so far and it's never seen a price cut before. Just be sure to check out our review to make sure it's right for you.
Spider-Man 2 is up next, a more palatable Marvel outing from Insomniac. The web-slinging adventure is down to $29.99 in this week's Black Friday PS5 deals, a return to a record-low price we haven't seen all year round. This one's generally stuck at around $40 on its best sale days.
Want more Marvel? Here you go. Marvel Tōkon fared much better than Wolverine on release this year, and has been similarly resistant to discounts. A full price game right up until this week, today's $39.97 Black Friday rate represents its first saving yet.
We're just 97 cents off the record-low previously set for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart back in 2023, but considering it's been three years since those pennies were struck off the receipt this is still well worth celebrating. While an older title, the platformer has only seen a sub-$30 rate a handful of times this year so far.
Death Stranding 2 has only been on sale a few times so far this year, and this is the first time it's been less than $40. Kojima's latest adventure only started dropping its price back in July, but we're at a record-low in Amazon's Black Friday PS5 deals this week.
If you haven't yet dived into the sequel to Alan Wake's original story, I'd seriously recommend you do. Alan Wake 2 is no stranger to these seasonal discounts, but it's already under $30 ahead of Black Friday PS5 deals proper.
Astro Bot only ever seems to drop below $40 during Black Friday PS5 deals, and today's discount shaves an extra buck off the $38-$39 rates we've seen in holiday sales of the past. That's a record-low by a few pennies, sure, but a record-low nonetheless.
It's only a $10 saving, but Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is down to its lowest price yet at Amazon. The 2026 release was strangely one of the heavier hitters of the year, so even with a smaller discount this is one to watch.
007 First Light's Collector's Edition is $100 off at Best Buy right now, sinking the full selection down to $99.99. That's just $30 more than the current $69.99 price of the game by itself, with that gold mask replica, steelcase, and additional in-game swag.
Mouse: P.I. For Hire dropped to $24.99 in Amazon's earlier Black Friday PS5 deals before shooting back up to full price. With a $10 discount for the main event, though, the detective shooter is at its lowest price yet.
Black Friday officially kicks off on November 27, however you can expect the best Black Friday PS5 deals to start popping up at the start of that week, and as early as October. We recommend keeping an eye on offers right now if you don't want to miss out on the biggest savings on PS5 console bundles, game, accessories, and more.
How much should you pay for a PS5 in 2026?
If you're new to the word of Sony's current-gen console and want to pick one up for GTA 6 this Black Friday, or for a wealth other reasons (I'm pretty privy to PlayStation Plus Premium myself) than you have to come to terms with the fact that you're going to pay far more than launch prices That's unfortunately just the reality of the current gaming climate, particularly as we're still dealing with the ramifications of the RAM Storage Crisis.
In the US, you can expect to find a PS5 Slim Disc and Digital Edition for $649.99 / $599.99 respectively, while the PS5 Pro will have a full price of $899.99. These are the new prices that went into effect starting April 2, earlier this year, which also saw the PS5 Slim reach as high as £569.99 and £519.99 in the UK, with a £789.99 new MSRP for the Pro model. Anything below these prices this November (or on the lead up to) will technically be a deal, although they're unlikely to drop to prices that would have been considered big savings when you factor in the console's launch prices. That's just the reality of things.
In the end, it all depends on whether you're comfortable with that fact in 2026. Personally, I'd recommend sticking to console bundles, especially once the holiday sales officially kick off. That way, while you might not save on the console itself, you may be able to get some cash knocked off whatever game or accessory the bundle provides. For example, a brand new PS5 Slim and a copy of GTA 6, which retails for £69.99 in the UK, would cost you £639.98. However, this bundle, available for £623 at EE right now, saves around £16.98. It's not a lot, and you're still paying more for the PS5 than you would have years ago, but it's better than no deals at all. Alternatively, you can look out for open-box consoles, which will be cheaper at retailers like Best Buy and Walmart in the US, however you will have to be comfortable with receiving second-hand hardware, which can be the victim of cosmetic damage and general wear and tear.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.