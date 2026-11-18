If you're new to the word of Sony's current-gen console and want to pick one up for GTA 6 this Black Friday, or for a wealth other reasons (I'm pretty privy to PlayStation Plus Premium myself) than you have to come to terms with the fact that you're going to pay far more than launch prices That's unfortunately just the reality of the current gaming climate, particularly as we're still dealing with the ramifications of the RAM Storage Crisis.



In the US, you can expect to find a PS5 Slim Disc and Digital Edition for $649.99 / $599.99 respectively, while the PS5 Pro will have a full price of $899.99. These are the new prices that went into effect starting April 2, earlier this year, which also saw the PS5 Slim reach as high as £569.99 and £519.99 in the UK, with a £789.99 new MSRP for the Pro model. Anything below these prices this November (or on the lead up to) will technically be a deal, although they're unlikely to drop to prices that would have been considered big savings when you factor in the console's launch prices. That's just the reality of things.



In the end, it all depends on whether you're comfortable with that fact in 2026. Personally, I'd recommend sticking to console bundles, especially once the holiday sales officially kick off. That way, while you might not save on the console itself, you may be able to get some cash knocked off whatever game or accessory the bundle provides. For example, a brand new PS5 Slim and a copy of GTA 6, which retails for £69.99 in the UK, would cost you £639.98. However, this bundle, available for £623 at EE right now, saves around £16.98. It's not a lot, and you're still paying more for the PS5 than you would have years ago, but it's better than no deals at all. Alternatively, you can look out for open-box consoles, which will be cheaper at retailers like Best Buy and Walmart in the US, however you will have to be comfortable with receiving second-hand hardware, which can be the victim of cosmetic damage and general wear and tear.