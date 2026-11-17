We've spent most of 2026 seeing the consequences of other developers trying to get the hell out of GTA 6's way – which, for most of us players, has meant a whole lot of new games to play in September and October and very few to choose from in November. One of the few brave enough to take on GTA 6 head-to-head is Binding of Isaac developer Edmund McMillen, and he's not too worried about going up against the titan.
The Binding of Isaac: Repentance+ is a free DLC expansion that launched on PC back in 2024, and is now coming to consoles on November 19, the same day that GTA 6 launches. Apparently, this was the idea of publisher Nicalis, and McMillen agreed that it would, if nothing else, be pretty funny, as he tells Eurogamer.
"There's a possibility [Repentance+'s release date] wasn't that stupid an idea," McMillen says, "and if it was a stupid idea, it's a funny stupid idea." But he does have experience with having a game's thunder stolen by a much bigger competitor, as was the case when he launched strategy roguelike Mewgenics just a few weeks ahead of roguelike deckbuilder Splay the Spire 2 earlier this year.
"My heart says it doesn't matter, but my brain has shown me it does," he says. "When Mewgenics came out it blew up; we went past two million sales almost right off the bat. It was such a blasting, skyrocketing thing for like three weeks. Then Slay the Spire 2 came out, and it sucked everybody out. The same players who liked Mewgenics, they were Slay The Spire players. So they all went woosh and right over."
Clearly, it's a much different prospect with Binding of Isaac DLC and GTA 6 – a cult roguelike with a devoted audience versus the biggest entertainment launch in, well, maybe ever. That's very different from two hot new roguelikes trading the same group of genre enthusiasts back and forth, and McMillen is hopeful, as many industry analysts are, that GTA 6 could help get people buying and playing console games again.
"Logically, there's a record number of people who are going to be on the console the game is on at launch [because of GTA 6]," McMillen says. "They might be like me, play [GTA 6] for a while, and say, 'Okay, I have a console with one game, what am I going to play next?' Then, you know, a rising tide will raise all ships. I think Grand Theft Auto will bring people back to consoles, because consoles are abysmal right now. Sales are bad and no one is playing anything."
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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