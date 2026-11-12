Slay the Spire 2's "biggest update yet" adds the roguelike deckbuilder's first new character and two new game modes

Slay the Spire 2's early access journey continues, and developer Mega Crit isn't skimping on what it's calling the roguelike deckbuilder's "biggest update yet." Update v0.113.0 goes into beta today, introducing a new character in The Fool. It also adds two new game modes, called Blitz and Dread.
"Wah!! The first new character for Early Access arrives," Mega Crit enthuses in the patch notes. "A silly musician who wields a bow! How can such a whimsical creature survive within the Spire? Why, that's up to you! We expect to make a great number of content and balance changes before the Fool is ready for the main branch. Even more importantly, be sure to have fun figuring out all the strategies and story of this gently bard. It would be foolish not to!"
If you want to opt into the beta branch and check out The Fool before the character is ready for the main game, just hop into the game's properties on Steam, go into the Game Versions & Betas tab, and select "public-beta" from the dropdown menu.
On top of the new character, there are two new game modes Blitz is "condensed and chaotic deckbuilding-focused mode" where the "Merchant's wares feel a bit off, the map is gone, and Gold no longer matters." Dread is a "brutally difficult mode" that requires you to reach Ascension on every character – including the Fool – to even take a run at.
A few months ago, Mega Crit said it was slowing down on updates so it could focus on "bigger, more impactful content," and it looks like we're starting to see the fruits of that pivot. Slay the Spire 2 launched back in March, and expect the game's early access period to be similar to the year-and-a-half it took the previous game to reach version 1.0, so it looks like we've got a fair few more updates to look forward to in the meantime.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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