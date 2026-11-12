Nintendo announces its 2026 Black Friday offers, with a free game and $20 discounts

Nintendo has officially unveiled its 2026 Black Friday offers today, with discounts across games and consoles landing on November 22. The headline here is that Mario Kart bundle, once again returning to the shelves back in September and now taking a $50 discount when Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals come into full effect at the end of the month.
The package comprises the handheld itself ($499.99 MSRP), a copy of Mario Kart World ($79.99 MSRP), and three months of Nintendo Switch Online Individual ($7.99 MSRP), all for $499.99 total. That's not just a $50 discount on the existing bundle price ($549.99 today), but essentially scoring you one of the system's most expensive games for free, plus that NSO membership.
Select games have also been highlighted, set to receive $20 discounts when Black Friday offers begin. Right now, we only know that Donkey Kong Bananza, Kirby Air Riders, Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2, and Super Mario Party Jamboree are taking part in physical discounts across stores like Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart. Digitally, Nintendo has also announced it will be running separate offers via the eShop beginning November 19.
Top 3 early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals already available
We've been tracking early Black Friday offers for a good few weeks now, these are the best discounts available right now.
It is a little disheartening to see the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller left out of proceedings, though. The $89 official gamepad leads the charge of the best Nintendo Switch 2 controllers on the market, but hasn't seen a single price cut since launch. It's a premium accessory, but I'm sure we weren't alone in hoping for a saving this holiday season.
Nintendo's digital discounts will run through December 2, the reduced price on that Mario Kart World bundle runs through December 5, and those physical game deals will only be available November 22 - November 29.
Managing Editor of Hardware at GamesRadar+, I originally landed in hardware at our sister site TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. In between, I've written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, gaming laptops (and the keyboards, headsets and mice that come with them), PS5, and trying to find the perfect projector.
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