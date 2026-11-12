GTA 6 was almost refused classification in South Korea due to the sheer amount of genitals shown

GTA 6 was reportedly almost refused classification to release in South Korea, with the sheer amount of genitals being the sticking point for many.
GTA 6 is almost guaranteed to get high age ratings from every ratings board. The series has historically received the highest ratings every time a new game releases, and as Rockstar continues to push that boundary and the fidelity of the acts in the games grows even more realistic, it's only natural that things will come under scrutiny from ratings boards. The European ratings board has already reported "detailed decapitation and dismemberment" as well as rampant drug use, while the Australian ratings board lists sex scenes. This has even raised concerns that the game will be censored in Japan due to its lack of certain disclaimers.
Per Inven, GTA 6 reportedly came close to being refused by South Korea's Game Content Rating Board before it landed on an Adults Only rating. The big sticking point during these meetings was apparently due to frequent genital exposure "without context". We've already seen from leaks that the game will feature nudist beaches with all sorts on show. Over the course of three reviews by the ratings board, the decision had gone from a split vote, with three members each voting between adults-only and refused classification, to an eight-to-one vote in favor of an adults-only rating.
Notably, it's mentioned that the leaked footage featuring Jason naked is not included in the final game. And that any sex scenes are only cutscenes rather than playable, like the infamous Hot Coffee incident of GTA San Andreas.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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