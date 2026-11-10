A week before GTA 6, Take-Two CEO is already teasing "what comes next" from Rockstar

We're now just over a week away from the launch of GTA 6, the first new game from Rockstar since Red Dead Redemption 2, and the first new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series since GTA 5. It's been a long, long wait for the studio's latest big game, but it seems Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick is already willing to tease Rockstar's next project.
"Rockstar has completed the development of GTA 6," Zelnick tells investors during Take-Two's latest financial results call. "That may not come as a surprise to you, since we're 10 days away from the release. They have done their very best work, and it’s going to come to consumers soon. They're in the middle of their marketing campaign, which also, unsurprisingly, is fully baked. At this point, it’s the job of the organization to make sure that we do an A+ job, technically, in delivering this product to consumers."
Zelnick concludes: "Then, of course, Rockstar will focus on what comes next, and they'll announce that in the fullness of time."
During the financial call Q&A, Zelnick deftly dodged multiple questions alluding to GTA Online. He's not worried about players running out of content in GTA 6, for example, because "there's so much to be done in all things Grand Theft Auto." He's also not particularly concerned about the recent wave of jailbreaks affecting the future of GTA Online,
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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