With GTA 6, Rockstar couldn't "just trot out something" fans would already expect: "We've built a pyramid on Everest"

GTA 6 is shaping up to be a monumental release, from the sheer scale of its world to how it's expected to be the biggest game launch of all time. But those sky-high expectations were something Rockstar Games developers were very aware of during production.
"We can't just trot out something that's what people might expect, or that was the easy thing to do," Garbut says of the project. "We've not compromised on the scale, the detail, the interactivity, the story, the open-world."
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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