What we know about GTA 6 animals so far

GTA 6 animals are going to represent the broadest zoological spread ever seen in a Rockstar game, with a diverse selection of over 170 different species represented. This includes more than 60 types of bird, over 30 land mammals, plus a variety of reptiles, fish, and much more. Whether you find them in the wildernesses of GTA 6 or an enclosure in Leonida's own zoo there will be plenty to discover, so here's what we know so far about the animals in GTA 6.
Through a combination of trailers, screenshots, and previews there are already plenty of GTA 6 animals that we know about. These include:
Alligator
Bald Eagle
Bear
Cane toad
Cat (domestic and feral)
Cougar
Cow
Deer
Dog (various breeds)
Dolphin
Duck
Flamingo
Frog
Green iguana
Jellyfish
Manatee
Manta ray
Nine-banded armadillo
Pelican
Pigeon
Raccoon
Rat
Rhesus macaque monkey
Sea turtle
Seagull
Shark (various species)
Snake
Whale
Whooping Crane
The variety of creatures includes both expected wildlife for each area and invasive species, reflecting the diversity seen in real-life Florida. Each will have accurate movement animations following significant research, and are going to look more realistic than ever before thanks to additions such as iridescence, bioluminescence, translucency, and even different types of feathers. Coats and pelts have also been upgraded, with new hair and fur systems offering color variations, appearance changes when wet, and dirt matting picked up from the environment.
As seen during the Extended Look, you'll be presented with a choice of interactions when you approach GTA 6 animals and they'll respond accordingly. When Jason encounters a dog in the apartment complex, he has the option to Praise it from a distance then either Scold or Pet the dog when up close. Importantly, there is also an option to Study the animal, which will then add it to your compendium in a similar way to Red Dead Redemption 2, and there are likely to be rewards for filling in your logbook with the creatures you investigate.
Rare, Discoverable, and Legendary animals
In addition to the general GTA 6 animal species that you'll encounter around Leonida, Rockstar have confirmed that there will also be plenty of unusual creatures that you can track, in a similar way to the Red Dead Redemption series. These will be divided into Rare, Discoverable, and Legendary categories, but beyond that they are staying tight-lipped on details for now as they want players to make surprising discoveries for themselves while they explore.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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