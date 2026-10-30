How to beat the Phantom Blade Zero Gold-Masked One

The Phantom Blade Zero Gold-Masked One is a mysterious recurring boss you'll find at Long Pillars throughout the game, who is also a lethal swordsman like Soul. That means fighting him is pretty difficult, serving as a reflex test. Ultimately, that means there's not much advice to impart other than – I'm going to say it – getting good. But there are some things to bear in mind for your build and during the fight, so here's my advice for beating the Gold-Masked One in Phantom Blade Zero.
Phantom Blade Zero Gold-Masked One boss fight tips
Defeating the Gold-Masked One in Phantom Blade Zero's Long Pillar's essentially comes down to your ability to perfectly parry and dodge his attacks. It's like the Phantom Blade Zero Three-Faced Puppet boss in that it's testing your understanding of the game's combat, so here's how you beat him:
Learn his blue and red-flash attacks and play defensively: The Gold-Masked One uses all sorts of rapid sword combos that you can easily block but also throws in a lot of blue and red-flash attacks to end them – parry the former and dodge the latter, then quickly go on the attack to wear down his Sha-Chi and break his guard. Crucially, you need to be highly reactive when he's attacking as many of his blue and red-flash moves are similar-looking jumping overhead attacks, so you can't easily predict what's coming.
Avoid his grab attack as best as you can: This is much easier said than done as it feels like your reaction to this barely telegraphed red-flash attack must be instant. Mess it up and you'll get a beating that shreds Soul's health. You can at least heal easily afterwards while the Masked One collects his sword, but getting hit by this repeatedly is a surefire way to rapidly chew through your medicine.
Use the Ancient Armor Fragment and Medicine Case Accessories: These Accessories can be obtained in Weeping Creek Valley. The Ancient Armor Fragment found outside the Crimson Manor gives you damage resistance based on how full your health is. And the Medicine Case, which you get from completing Yu'er's Apprentice Healer quest, improves the amount of health your medicine restores. Together, these make any boss fight much more forgiving, especially making the Gold-Masked One's grab attack far less deadly.
Avoid using Phantom Edge attacks: I've found that most Phantom Edge weapons are generally too slow to be any more effective than Soul's normal weapons. Importantly, the Gold-Masked One can continue attacking even when you're hitting him with a Phantom Edge, so don't use one when his Sha-Chi guard is intact.
Successfully dodge and parry your way through the fight and you'll eventually overcome the Gold-Masked One… for now. Bear in mind that the same advice applies whenever you fight him, but he also gains different moves at each Long Pillar throughout Phantom Blade Zero. For example, at the second Long Pillar, the Gold-Masked One employs Sha-Chi draining strikes, forcing you to also master switching your weapons.
However, for each Long Pillar victory against the Gold-Masked one you'll learn more about this mysterious warrior and get an Accessory – the first being Counterstrike Bracers, which give you a short damage buff after parrying.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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