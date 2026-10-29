How to find a Flesh Lily in Phantom Blade Zero

Finding a Phantom Blade Zero Flesh Lily is one of the first tasks you'll get in the game if you speak to Yu'er out in the Weeping Creek Valley. She says she needs one to make a medicine that can help her sick father but has had no luck – naturally, that's where you come in. The problem is that there is only one Flesh Lily in this region, you can't get it for at least another couple more hours of playing, and it requires you to defeat a boss first. If you're dead set on finding this Flesh Lily in Phantom Blade Zero to help Yu'er, here's where you need to look.
Phantom Blade Zero Flesh Lily location
You can find a Flesh Lily in the boss fight arena for Hua, Deadly Betrothed. This boss is found near the Valley Sha-Chi Tower, which is towards the end of the Weeping Creek Valley region – you'll reach the tower just by progressing the story, but Hua is not found on the main path.
To get to Hua, Deadly Betrothed, start at the Valley Sha-Chi Tower 1st Floor Bell and run to the opposite side of the tower, bearing right. You'll come across a large hole in the floor with a wooden slide. Ride the slide down and, once you've killed all the enemies at the bottom, take the path covered in red flowers and candles to your left.
To get the Flesh Lily you must defeat Hua first (unfortunately, you can't just grab the lily and dip) which is quite a tricky early-game boss fight. My advice is to avoid the red flowers as much as possible and use this as an opportunity to practise parrying and dodging, particularly to avoid her brutal grab attack.
Once Hua is defeated, grab the Twin Flesh Lilies blooming from the corpse in front of her dresser and then use the nearby Flesh Lily Fields Bell to fast travel back to the Outpost Bell. Speak to nearby Yu'er and hand over the Flesh Lilies. Since she needs only one, she'll insist you keep the other. There are no other rewards for helping Yu'er at this stage, but there's more to the Flesh Lily quest that comes much later in the game.
Will Sawyer is a Guides Editor at GamesRadar+ with over five years of experience in writing online guides, news, and features, and has a BA (Hons) in Journalism. Starting as a freelancer, Will contributed to startmenu and Game Rant before joining the GamesRadar+ team in August 2021. Since then, he has written hundreds of guides about a huge range of games, with shooters and action games being his areas of expertise. Outside of writing about games, Will hops between multiplayer shooters with friends, such as Darktide and Helldivers 2, and delves into whatever has been on his backlog for far too long. He also tries to get through his never-ending Warhammer pile of shame of grey Tyranids, Aeldari, and Chaos Space Marines.
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