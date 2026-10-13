Valor Mortis Till Death quest walkthrough

The Till Death quest in Valor Mortis first appears after the Cursed Hollow chapter of Valor Mortis, where you'll face off against a boss called The Bride. After defeating this tough foe, you can interact with her wreath at the altar in the boss arena, which begins the side quest proper. It'll require you to make a bit more progress and find a special item that can be easily missed, so we'll fill you in on what you need to know below. Here's how to complete the Till Death side quest in Valor Mortis.
How to complete the Till Death side quest in Valor Mortis
Completing Till Death requires you to find a Red Ribbon at a church later in the Cursed Hollow chapter, then return it to the Bride's wreath back at the altar where you first accepted the quest.
When you arrive at the church, you'll first obtain the Claymore, the game's final melee weapon. Immediately after, you'll leave through a door on the opposite side of the church.
Follow the path around the outside of the church until you're given the choice between going left or right. Choose to go right to a dead end where a blue memory awaits you.
In the same spot, you can pick up a Red Ribbon in front of a grave.
With the Red Ribbon in your inventory, return to the Village Church lantern. From the lantern, walk forward and take the second left to once again find the wreath.
Interact with the Wreath to place the Red Ribbon on it, which will earn you the Tomorrow's Promise Amber. If you already have the original Tomorrow's Promise from an earlier quest, this will upgrade it.
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When equipped, Tomorrow's Promise causes the Ferrofluid Flask to regenerate your health over time. Do note, though, that this effect replaces the instant heal you'd normally receive from using the Flask. Instead, your health will replenish at a slower pace, so be sure you consider whether this would benefit or hinder your preferred playstyle.
Once you've placed the wreath, your quest will update to inform you that there's likely still more to the story. Return to the lantern and rest, then head back to the wreath one final time. Interact with it to find that the Red Ribbon caused the wreath to bloom, which formally finishes the quest.