Valor Mortis Till Death quest walkthrough

Guides
By
Published

Find a red ribbon and place it on a wreath (if you can find it) in the Till Death quest

Till Death quest in Valor Mortis
(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

The Till Death quest in Valor Mortis first appears after the Cursed Hollow chapter of Valor Mortis, where you'll face off against a boss called The Bride. After defeating this tough foe, you can interact with her wreath at the altar in the boss arena, which begins the side quest proper. It'll require you to make a bit more progress and find a special item that can be easily missed, so we'll fill you in on what you need to know below. Here's how to complete the Till Death side quest in Valor Mortis.

How to complete the Till Death side quest in Valor Mortis

Completing Till Death requires you to find a Red Ribbon at a church later in the Cursed Hollow chapter, then return it to the Bride's wreath back at the altar where you first accepted the quest.

When you arrive at the church, you'll first obtain the Claymore, the game's final melee weapon. Immediately after, you'll leave through a door on the opposite side of the church.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

Follow the path around the outside of the church until you're given the choice between going left or right. Choose to go right to a dead end where a blue memory awaits you.

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

In the same spot, you can pick up a Red Ribbon in front of a grave.

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

With the Red Ribbon in your inventory, return to the Village Church lantern. From the lantern, walk forward and take the second left to once again find the wreath.

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

Interact with the Wreath to place the Red Ribbon on it, which will earn you the Tomorrow's Promise Amber. If you already have the original Tomorrow's Promise from an earlier quest, this will upgrade it.

(Image credit: Lyrical Games)

When equipped, Tomorrow's Promise causes the Ferrofluid Flask to regenerate your health over time. Do note, though, that this effect replaces the instant heal you'd normally receive from using the Flask. Instead, your health will replenish at a slower pace, so be sure you consider whether this would benefit or hinder your preferred playstyle.

Once you've placed the wreath, your quest will update to inform you that there's likely still more to the story. Return to the lantern and rest, then head back to the wreath one final time. Interact with it to find that the Red Ribbon caused the wreath to bloom, which formally finishes the quest.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Freelance Writer

I'm a freelancer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. My work can also be found on IGN, GameSpot, Game Informer, The Guardian, Tom's Guide, and beyond. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Janet Varney was upset by Avatar: Seven Havens
    1
    Korra voice actor says she was "shattered" and "sobbed" over Avatar: Seven Havens
  2. 2
    Star Wars: Galactic Racer Biddy Blas actor is "overwhelmed" by the love for the new Glup Shitto
  3. 3
    Crystal Lake review: "Meandering and mostly scare-free Friday the 13th prequel"
  4. 4
    Razer's Pikachu and Eevee range is just as cute as I expected, but the collection's inflated price doesn't feel so cozy
  5. 5
    Final Fantasy 14 devs beg players to "take time to read" the MMO's options before Evercold is out