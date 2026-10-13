Valor Mortis In the Name of Art quest walkthrough

The In the Name of Art quest in Valor Mortis can be found early in the Vale of Wrath chapter, where you'll come across the Under the Bridge lantern. There are a few side quests in this vicinity you won't want to miss, including In the Name of Art, which has you seeking out a basement key to discover something gruesome. Here's everything you need to know about where to find this quest in Valor Mortis and how to complete it.
How to find and complete the In the Name of Art side quest in Valor Mortis
As you work your way down the main path from the Under the Bridge lantern (near the The Deserter quest), you'll discover a house on the right. It's the only one in the area, so it's impossible to miss.
Wrap around the outside of the house to find a window, then use your pistol to shoot the glowing spot inside.
You can now enter the house through the front door, so do so, then head upstairs. Interact with the painting next to the hanging man, then gaze through the window that is revealed, noting the platform cliffside across the way. This will formally begin the In the Name of Art quest.
Go back downstairs and out of the house. Check for a path on the right side of the house leading up to the area you could see from the window. Grab the Basement Key here.
Go back inside the house and use the Basement Key on the door at the back of the bottom floor, then make your way down into the basement.
This area is linear, so just make your way through, defeating the various enemies as you go. Eventually, you'll find a blue memory to interact with, which will open another door for you to pass through.
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Follow the path from here until you reach a note on the ground next to a dead body. Interact with the note to end the quest.
For completing the quest, you'll earn the Butcher's Carnage Amber. This can be equipped to make your melee attacks replenish your health. However, in doing so, you'll lose access to your healing flask, meaning you'll be entirely reliant on dishing out damage to stay alive. It's a high-risk, high-reward playstyle, but it can prove rewarding.