It's happening. We have some more movement on Lords of the Fallen 2 from CI Games. No, there still isn't a release date, but we know when we're getting one. The action RPG sequel is now due to arrive slightly later than previously announced, but still in the first half of 2027, and we'll be hearing more quite soon.
Marek Tyminski, the CEO of CI Games, reveals the details himself. "Lords of the Fallen 2: April 2027," he writes on Twitter. "Exact date in December."
What Tyminski's post doesn't specify this that this is actually another delay. The game was originally due in the back half of this year, before moving to the first quarter of 2027. While it's slightly annoying to only get an announcement for the announcement, at least we know we don't have long to wait to find out when exactly Lords of the Fallen 2 is coming out. Knowing the release month is very helpful too.
I could be wrong here, of course, but that seems to all but guarantee the game's presence at The Game Awards. Trailers and reveals are always a big part of the show, and I'm not sure where else we might see the follow-up otherwise, unless CI Games is planning some sort of livestream of its own we're not yet aware of.
Regardless of the delay, this is all pretty quick turnaround for the release, since Lords of the Fallen 2 was only announced during the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2025. Maybe I'm just jaded from increasingly elongated announcement schedules for blockbuster games, but getting the release window only a year and a half after the formal reveal is pretty tight by today's standards.
I mean, we just waited years to find out what the full title of The Elder Scrolls 6 is. We'll see what CI Games has to offer come December, which, at time of writing, is just six days away. Maybe Mariah Carey will be involved in some way. I doubt it, but imagine. I bet she loves a bit of Lords of the Fallen, honestly.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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