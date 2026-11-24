Blizzard scored a major win with Diablo 4's nostalgic season 15, which coincided perfectly with the series' 30th anniversary and the triumphant return of BlizzCon, not to mention the announcement of Diablo 5. Season of Hell's Legacy pulled many of its headlining features from Diablo 1, 2, and 3, including a questline recreation of the first game's main storyline. The season has been a hit with players, so it made sense when Blizzard confirmed that some of its features would stay in the game permanently. Now, we know which features exactly, and it's clear Blizzard is doubling down on the nostalgia.
"We heard overwhelming requests for features from Season of Hell’s Legacy to carry forward as permanent game features," reads Blizzard's announcement of Diablo 4 season 16, now officially titled Season of Tyrael's Gambit. "While the entire season couldn’t come along for the ride, we are implementing the following features with the launch of Season of Tyrael's Gambit that will carry forward in both Eternal and Seasonal realms:"
By far my favorite addition in season 15 was the beautifully reimagined Old Tristram, and that'll remain accessible, along with its side quests and Deckard Cain's books, via the portal in the Imperial Library. Real ones will know about Cow Island, a callback to one of the series' most beloved Easter eggs, and that will also remain accessible along with the Moophisto world boss summon. Likewise, the big Uber Diablo World Boss summon is coming along for the ride in season 16, as well as the Annihilus Seal he drops. And speaking of items, the Legacy Uniques from older Diablo games are sticking around, as is the Hellfire Torch Charm, a nod to Diablo 2.
Arguably the most notable season 15 feature getting stamped into the game permanently is the Prime Evil Council fight, which puts you up against Diablo, Mephisto, and Baal simultaneously. Blizzard says that battle will work like a typical Lair Boss in terms of summoning and claiming rewards, and that you won't need any materials to access the encounter. All players in the battle will need their own Wirt's Lucky Coin to get into the Council's Hoard chest and reap the rewards.
Meanwhile, season 15's Capstone Dungeons will be available in Torment 10+, with all spawns being tuned to their equivalents in Torment 13. Blizzard says "these will be the best source for earning Prime Evil Splinters," which are what you need to get those sweet Prime Evil powers. Speaking of sweet, season 15's Waking Nightmares dungeons, which are normal-size dungeons inspired by iconic moments from previous Diablo games, are being made permanent, but only through Chronicle of Nightmares dungeon keys and not in the overworld. Finally, head to the Pit for a chance to fight "monster families from previous Diablo games."
Diablo 4 season 16, kicking off December 1, is all about the evolving threat posed by the Úllo Sar death cult, which is exciting enough, but it'll be really hard to top season 15 for me as a fan of the series from the beginning. Luckily, Blizzard has confirmed I'll be able to go back to Old Tristram and read Deckard Cain's journals any time I please. I think I'll stay a while.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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