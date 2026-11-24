"The crossplay era for Terraria starts here," declares developer Re-Logic in a new Steam post announcing "Phase One" of the iconic sandbox adventure game's crossplay rollout.
Terraria's new-fangled crossplay, which allows players on different platforms to share multiplayer worlds and progress, comes with a few caveats, but it's a big step forward nonetheless.
"Starting today, for most people using the same Wi-Fi/wired network you will be able to play together with any device which has v1.4.6 Terraria, without a multiplayer subscription," Re-Logic explains. "Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, Android, Apple, PC, Mac; if you're on the same network, in most circumstances your games should be able [to] see each other in the Local section of the NEW multiplayer menu."
What about online multiplayer for distant players? That's the focus of the second phase of crossplay. "This first phase of Crossplay is all about making it easier to play together on the local network," the devs reiterate.
Additionally, options for joining dedicated PC servers are a little complicated. To join on PlayStation or Xbox, you will need an online subscription, as at that point you're going through Sony and Microsoft's infrastructure.
"Switch cannot connect to privately hosted dedicated servers, either Local or Online. This is due to security and safety restrictions required by Nintendo for the platform," Re-Logic adds.
"If you are running a dedicated server on one of the server hosting services, the IP or web address can be manually input with the + Add Server button at the bottom of the multiplayer menu. Just type in the details. This will add an entry to the Server section which will remember the details for future sessions."
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The full 1.4.6 patch notes add a bit more color. For example, Steam players can now invite their friends directly in-game "without opening the overlay." The devs snuck in a few balance changes, too, with Heavy variants of Armored Skeletons (very important) having their health rebalanced for Expert and Master modes.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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