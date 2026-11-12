Palworld devs get 5 days off to play GTA 6 – and after Pocketpair's CEO vanished to play Slay The Spire 2, I'd say that's probably wise

We're now one week away from the launch of GTA 6, and Palworld studio Pocketpair has announced that it'll be giving devs excited to play Rockstar's game the time off to do so, because "we believe that such a historic occasion deserves our full attention."
I don't know about you, but I suspect that November 19 may see a lot of people around the world calling in sick to their jobs thanks to a sudden bout of illness that's going to take them until at least after the weekend to recover from. Pocketpair might be anticipating that itself, as a staff notice also shared on Twitter confirms that they'll all be able to "undertake a business trip to Vice City," if they please.
"On November 19, millions of gamers around the world will find themselves sitting at school or work, gazing longingly out the window, knowing that a new era of gaming is about to begin," the notice starts. "At Pocketpair, we believe that such a historic occasion deserves our full attention.
"Therefore," it continues, "after careful consideration, we have decided that all employees who intend to play Grand Theft Auto VI will be granted a special five-day holiday." That period, of course, runs from November 19 to November 23, during which "employees will be excused from their regular duties and are instead encouraged to undertake a business trip to Vice City. We hope everyone enjoys their time away from the office and returns safely from their travels."
I genuinely thought that this was a joke post at first, but separate tweets from Pocketpair CEO Takuro Mizobe and head of publishing John "Bucky" Buckley indicate otherwise. Mizobe says (via machine translation) that he'll be taking time off to play GTA 6 himself, while Bucky admits that "things might be a bit quiet" while the team is busy playing Rockstar's new title.
Pocketpair wants to make it clear that the GTA 6 holiday won't affect any of its schedules, though: "Please note that update work for Palworld and Craftopia is proceeding smoothly and is expected to be carried out as scheduled," it adds. Let the devs have their fun, basically.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.