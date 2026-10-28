With No Man's Sky's fifth major update this year, Hello Games finally makes good on a pre-launch teaser: "Fly directly to neighboring stars for the first time"

Here we are, a decade removed from the controversial launch of No Man's Sky, and developer Hello Games is still finding ways to improve its increasingly beloved space sandbox. No Man's Sky update 7.10, Forsaken, has just landed, marking the game's fifth major update in 2026 alone, and it makes good on a teaser that's haunted fans since well before launch.
Yes, you can now "fly directly to neighboring stars for the first time," as the trailer for Forsaken explains. Nearby stars will appear as brighter spots in the sky, and you can simply point your ship toward one to see the system's name and get a button prompt to warp to it. Previously, you had to open the galaxy map in order to chart your course to a new star system.
The ability to just warp directly to new star systems was seemingly teased at the end of the infamous E3 2014 trailer for No Man's Sky – the one that appeared at PlayStation's press conference and set impossibly high expectations for the game. That trailer also teased co-op, a feature that would be added to the game years after launch, and it seems the studio's commitment to making good on the game's pre-release promise is still going strong.
Of course, seamless warping is just one small part of the Forsaken update. You can check out the full patch notes for all the details, but other major additions include new Forsaken traders offering corvette modules in exchange for rare goods, an immersive HUD mode, and some Halloween-appropriate new spooky biological samples to seek out.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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