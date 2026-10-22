Palworld Side By Side is update 1.1 in a fancy hat, Pocketpair dev clarifies, not a new game or a "massive update"

News
By
Published

"I thought that was pretty clear but, it seems quite a few people thought it was a new game announcement"

Palworld 1.0 launch trailer screenshot shows a Chillet Ignis and Chillet smiling at the camera, cherry blossom trees behind them.
(Image credit: Pocketpair)
0

Palworld lead Bucky wants to make sure everyone knows that Side by Side is simply update 1.1, not a sequel or a new spinoff game.

Earlier this week, Palworld announced "Side by Side," which may sound like a subtitle for a sequel or spinoff, but it's actually just the name of the next update for the game, set to release in Winter 2026. It even came with mysterious key art that clearly had some people thinking it was something huge, prompting Pocketpair head of publishing and communications John "Bucky" Buckley to set the record straight.

Over on Twitter, Bucky notes, "Palworld Side by Side is v1.1 by the way." He continues, "I thought that was pretty clear, but it seems quite a few people thought it was a new game announcement." So if you were expecting "Palworld 2 with terrain modification and underwater biomes" like one (joking) response, I'm afraid that's not happening.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

So what does it involve? While we don't yet know, speaking to MP1st recently, Bucky explains that "we’re not quite ready to start teasing it just yet." However, he did reveal one note about what to expect from Palworld Side by Side's 1.1 update, saying, "1.1 isn’t a massive update," but that "we do think players will be pretty happy with it."

One thing you can rule out is Palworld Side by Side adding "100 new Pals," as Bucky said in the same interview that Pocketpair developers "try to add Pals in a meaningful way." We got 72 new pals in the massive 1.0 patch a few months back, so I don't expect we'll see many new additions – if any – this time around.

Palworld picks spin-offs over a Fortnite-style metaverse because "maximizing revenue as quickly as possible isn’t what drives our creative decisions," says Pocketpair lead

Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra 2 has arrived
    1
    Turtle Beach drops a sequel to one of the first Xbox controllers with a screen
  2. 2
    Ironically, the PS5 is now helping keep Blu-rays alive as Sony phases out its other players
  3. 3
    Final Fantasy 14 lets fans back in after PHP vulnerability fears locked them out for nearly 24 hours
  4. 4
    "Releasing GTA 3 was cathartic," reflects its art director: "We were a young team, relatively inexperienced"
  5. 5
    Capcom confirms 11.7 million accounts breached of service needed to play Street Fighter and more