Palworld Side By Side is update 1.1 in a fancy hat, Pocketpair dev clarifies, not a new game or a "massive update"

Palworld lead Bucky wants to make sure everyone knows that Side by Side is simply update 1.1, not a sequel or a new spinoff game.
Earlier this week, Palworld announced "Side by Side," which may sound like a subtitle for a sequel or spinoff, but it's actually just the name of the next update for the game, set to release in Winter 2026. It even came with mysterious key art that clearly had some people thinking it was something huge, prompting Pocketpair head of publishing and communications John "Bucky" Buckley to set the record straight.
Over on Twitter, Bucky notes, "Palworld Side by Side is v1.1 by the way." He continues, "I thought that was pretty clear, but it seems quite a few people thought it was a new game announcement." So if you were expecting "Palworld 2 with terrain modification and underwater biomes" like one (joking) response, I'm afraid that's not happening.
So what does it involve? While we don't yet know, speaking toMP1st recently, Bucky explains that "we’re not quite ready to start teasing it just yet." However, he did reveal one note about what to expect from Palworld Side by Side's 1.1 update, saying, "1.1 isn’t a massive update," but that "we do think players will be pretty happy with it."
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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