The release of GTA 6 has been a swirling vortex which most companies have actively worked to avoid. Beyond avoiding this period for launching anything, lots of other studios have opted to avoid putting out any substantial updates on their games either. Now that the initial fervor is dying down a little, the team behind Palworld is putting feelers out on letting fans know what's coming on that front.
Over on Twitter, John 'Bucky' Buckley, the head of communications and publishing at Pocketpair, tweeted about whether the coast was clear. "Is it OK to start talking about Palworld 1.1 and Palfarm now?" he posted, hinting at the Grand Theft Auto 6-sized blanket that now lays over the collective medium.
Last week, he was quite clear that we wouldn't be hearing about the next major update for Palworld, or any of the game's spin-offs, for a minute because it just wasn't the right time. Rockstar's gargantuan sandbox was sucking all the air out of the room.
Not everyone was playing GTA 6 at launch, nor does every person into video games care for it, but enough do that it's important to be wary of the news cycle and the attention it's getting at the moment. Headline space is predominantly going toward Leonida for the time being, and I say that as someone who's writing about it in some form on the daily.
That'll loosen up as the weeks go on, because there'll be less to cover regarding Jason and Lucia, and people's attention will start to scatter again. Those Palworld players who've departed for sunnier skies will come back, ready to see what's going on in the realm of monster collecting.
I'm not sure that's right now, but it'll be soon. The first week or two is really the peak, and then other games can start poking back into the limelight. World of Warcraft: Forever and Final Fantasy 14 are happening, as well. The industry is still turning.
Once the Palfarm and Palworld 1.1 updates arrive, we'll make sure you know. It's just extra helpful if there's less chance they get immediately buried under yet more Leonida-shaped shenanigans.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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