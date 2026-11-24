The Last of Us Part 2 star Laura Bailey says she believes the leaks and subsequent misinformation about the game were responsible for a lot of the backlash she received.
Spoilers for The Last of Us Part 2 below
It probably wouldn't be a stretch to call The Last of Us Part 2 the most controversial game of the 2020s. The game itself is quite divisive, mostly in part due to some bold storytelling swings that not only saw the first game's protagonist Joel brutally beaten to death by new character Abby, but for said character to become the protagonist of the sequel for the second half of its lengthy runtime.
This led to a ton of vitriol online towards Naughty Dog, and especially towards Abby's actor Laura Bailey. Speaking to Mythical Kitchen (below), Bailey recalls the events, saying: "[That game] got cursed by so many different elements."
She explains, "With The Last of Us, it got leaked. Nobody knew the full story and all that got leaked were these horrific scenes."
Bailey notes that some leaks also led to misinformation online. For example, one revealed that there was a trans character in the game – which in the final game turned out to be Lev, but at the time of the leaks was erroneously claimed to be Abby. The scene where Abby kills Joel with a golf club also leaked, "and it turned into just a nightmare online."
Laura Bailey unpacks THE LAST OF US backlash - YouTube
Bailey says that she, her parents, and her newborn child received death threats over the game, adding that "it was constant." She continues, "I knew it was going to get a reaction because Joel is beloved and he's an amazing character. I loved him. So I knew that that was coming, but because of the leaks, because of the way that it happened, it was just a lot."
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While Bailey understandably has taken a step back from her online presence, she notes she gets a ton of love in-person at conventions from people who adore the game and her character.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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