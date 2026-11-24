Remakes of the first two Max Payne games are on the way, and Rockstar's been helping Remedy get the releases in order. According to the Control and Alan Wake studio, collaborating with the purveyor of GTA 6 has been absolutely grand so far.
Jean-Charles Gaudechon, the CEO of Remedy, described the working relationship between the two outfits in glowing terms for Game File. "Honestly, it's been great," he says. "You know why? Because I think they're super respectful of Remedy."
Respect is a good start to any collaboration. Gaudechon then doubles down, just to make it clear everything's positive right now. "I'll say it out loud: They've honestly been an awesome partner," he adds. "And it's no bullshit."
Well, it seems he doesn't have any complaints, anyway. Remedy and Rockstar actually have quite a bit of history, since the studio that gave us GTA actually worked on ports of the first Max Payne, then published the second outright.
It only makes sense, then, that they'd team back up to give both games a lick of paint and update them for modern hardware. As you may well be aware, it's been a while since Rockstar's done anything outside of the Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption mines.
Time was the developer and publisher would be involved in all sorts of projects, but nowadays the focus tends to be a little more streamlined. I guess that's what happens when you make the biggest games in the industry.
The two have been working on these do-overs since around 2022, and we don't have a release window yet. Perhaps now that Alan Wake 2 and Control: Resonant are out of the way, Remedy can put in more resource, while Rockstar can finally do something that isn't GTA 6. I mean, how much is there to do post-launch for such a game? Our boy Max is waiting, people – come on.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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