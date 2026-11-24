James Marsden says his Cyclops isn't there for a quick nostalgia hit in Avengers: Doomsday, but something much more substantial.
"I didn’t want Cyclops to simply appear for a nostalgic cameo and then disappear," Marsden told Sharp Magazine of his belated return as the X-Men icon. "I wanted there to be a genuine purpose behind his presence."
Marsden added, "Without giving anything away, I feel very good about what we were able to do with the character. I haven’t seen the finished film yet, but I think fans will be excited not only to see familiar faces return but also to see that their appearances genuinely matter to the story. There’s real purpose behind Cyclops being there, and that’s what excites me most."
Marsden also hints that Cyclops will finally step into a more prominent role in the X-Men dynamic after, in the actor's own words, the character "took a back seat to Wolverine" in prior entries. Marsden appeared as Cyclops in only the first trilogy of X-Men movies, meaning it's been over two decades since he fired off a laser blast in angle.
The new Avengers: Doomsday trailer highlights Cyclops' role perfectly – even uttering his iconic catchphrase, "To me, my X-Men" as he's surrounded by various heroes from Marvel's past and present against a backdrop of Sentinels and Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.