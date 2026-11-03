New Avengers: Doomsday artwork has surfaced, revealing an interesting detail about where Magneto's loyalties lie

Just over a month before the new MCU movie lands in cinemas, new Avengers: Doomsday artwork has found its way online, but a closer look at the X-Men reveals an interesting detail about Ian McKellen's Magneto.
The images were shared on Twitter by French fansite HexFacility, which has been known to share legit Marvel leaks in the past. Although we cannot confirm that the images have come from Marvel Studios, it looks like the artwork has been taken from Hasbro's Marvel Legends Avengers: Doomsday Series, as many of the images line up with the heroes' action-figure counterparts and the packaging.
The new images give us a new look at Captain America, Thor, Doctor Doom, Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Sue Storm, Reed Richards, the Thing, M'Baku, Shuri, and more.
The artwork also features X-Men Professor X, Magneto, Gambit, Cyclops, Mystique, Nightcrawler, and Beast. However, one Marvel fan on Reddit has noticed an interesting detail about Magneto. If you take a closer look, you can see that most of the mutants are wearing an X belt to signify they are part of Charles' X-Men squad, including Magneto. Check out the images below.
"I love how everyone has the X mark on their belts, even Magneto. It shows everyone is on the same side, despite Magneto and Mystique being rivals in the past," said the fan. Although we cannot see the front of Mystique's belt, it looks like she too is sporting the X-Men uniform. In the original Fox-era X-Men trilogy, Charles and Erik were often at odds, with Erik, aka Magneto, often waging war on the human race. But Charles was always there with his mutants to make him see sense.
We already knew that the two would be somewhat civil in the new movie. In the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, we see them sitting together, looking pretty terrified as their universe faces destruction from Doctor Doom. Alongside McKellan and the late Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Doomsday welcomes back original X-Men James Marsden as Cyclops, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, and Kelsey Grammer as Beast, and adds Deadpool and Wolverine's Channing Tatum as Gambit.
But Magneto doesn't really have a choice either way, as everyone is going to have to work together if they have any chance of stopping Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom. As the official synopsis reads, "Doomsday is set to bring beloved heroes from three distinct universes together as they’re set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered."
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I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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