Avengers: Doomsday art leak may have spoiled one of the movie's biggest twists

Avengers: Doomsday concept art for a new Magic: The Gathering card may have spoiled a major twist that had previously been hinted at in a previous leak.
Potential spoilers for Avengers: Doomsday follow.
In the artwork from illustrator Jorge Molina on Instagram, Doctor Doom is shown flanked by a trio of masked Latverian witches for the limited-edition card, which will be available at Regal Cinemas after Doomsday screenings.
However, Molina also posted a prior iteration of the scene – which includes 'Boris', a masked ally of Doom that may be familiar to many of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
In the comics, Boris Karela is Doctor Doom's most trusted adviser, having the Latveria ruler's ear on situations both domestic and global.
But 'Boris' in Avengers: Doomsday isn't likely going to be a fresh face. Instead, there's every chance it could be Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange.
Why? There are a few reasons. First, 2015's Secret Wars comic (from which 2027's Doomsday follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars takes its name) sees Strange in a similar role as Doctor Doom's trusted ally as he rules over Battleworld, an amalgamation of worlds brought together in order to save a collapsing universe. If that sounds familiar, it's because the breaking down of various worlds in the multiverse is the core premise for Doomsday.
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If you're not convinced, then I'll point you to Secret Wars concept art that snuck out online last year. The illustrations depict Doctor Strange as Doom's advisor (although, admittedly, the Russos said those leaks were fake – make of that what you will).
Adding further fuel to the dire, Cumberbatch himself initially said he wasn't in Avengers: Doomsday, before quickly walking back his words and confirming he would be in the movie. Curious. Might he be under wraps in Doomsday before the grand reveal? If so, we don't know how the Avengers will fight their way out of this one.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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