Marvel fans think the Avengers are "cooked" after the latest character joins Doctor Doom's team in Avengers: Doomsday

With Vision's story wrapped up and a family reunion on the cards, you could have been forgiven for thinking VisionQuest had a happy ending. The post-credits put paid to that notion, with the reveal that Doctor Doom has revived Scarlet Witch after her death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and claimed her power for himself.
"If she joins Doctor Doom then all the Avengers are cooked," one fan wrote on Twitter, echoing a community that suddenly feels like Robert Downey Jr.'s supervillain will have a one-sided conquest.
On Reddit, others felt the upcoming battle would be similarly unfair. They joked, "What is Thor gonna do with Ant-Man, 3 [Captain Americas], Falcon & Gambit against Doom's roster."
Another made a pointed reference to everything the Avengers will have to go up against in Doomsday, including Scarlet Witch, Hulk, the as-yet-unnamed Latverian Witches, and Doom himself.
In case you had forgotten, Avengers: Endgame Encore's post-credits scene features Hulk – in isolation after his rampage in Spider-Man: Brand New Day – being collected by Doom. That, when coupled with Scarlet Witch's resurrection, already makes for dour reading for our Avengers.
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Then there's Boris: the masked character has been spotted beside Doctor Doom in a curious piece of concept art, and his role lines up with Doctor Strange acting as Doom's right-hand man in the Secret Wars comic on which this is based.
If one all-powerful magic user wasn't bad enough, Doom could also have the ex-Sorcerer Supreme for company. My message to Earth's Mightiest Heroes: good luck with that.
Avengers: Doomsday hits UK cinemas on December 16 and US theatres on December 18.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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