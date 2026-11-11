Marvel fans think the Avengers are "cooked" after the latest character joins Doctor Doom's team in Avengers: Doomsday

News
By
Published

Doctor Doom is assembling his own Avengers in Doomsday, and it could be Marvel’s most overpowered team yet

Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom on the Avengers: Doomsday poster
(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)
0

Doctor Doom's latest recruit has fans fearing the worst for the Avengers in Doomsday.

Spoilers for the VisionQuest post-credits scenes follow.

With Vision's story wrapped up and a family reunion on the cards, you could have been forgiven for thinking VisionQuest had a happy ending. The post-credits put paid to that notion, with the reveal that Doctor Doom has revived Scarlet Witch after her death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and claimed her power for himself.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

"If she joins Doctor Doom then all the Avengers are cooked," one fan wrote on Twitter, echoing a community that suddenly feels like Robert Downey Jr.'s supervillain will have a one-sided conquest.

On Reddit, others felt the upcoming battle would be similarly unfair. They joked, "What is Thor gonna do with Ant-Man, 3 [Captain Americas], Falcon & Gambit against Doom's roster."

Another made a pointed reference to everything the Avengers will have to go up against in Doomsday, including Scarlet Witch, Hulk, the as-yet-unnamed Latverian Witches, and Doom himself.

In case you had forgotten, Avengers: Endgame Encore's post-credits scene features Hulk – in isolation after his rampage in Spider-Man: Brand New Day – being collected by Doom. That, when coupled with Scarlet Witch's resurrection, already makes for dour reading for our Avengers.

Then there's Boris: the masked character has been spotted beside Doctor Doom in a curious piece of concept art, and his role lines up with Doctor Strange acting as Doom's right-hand man in the Secret Wars comic on which this is based.

If one all-powerful magic user wasn't bad enough, Doom could also have the ex-Sorcerer Supreme for company. My message to Earth's Mightiest Heroes: good luck with that.

Avengers: Doomsday hits UK cinemas on December 16 and US theatres on December 18.

For those wanting to dive deeper into MCU history, we have the complete Marvel timeline. There's also a look ahead to the upcoming Marvel movies we have coming your way post-Doomsday.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. It&#039;s already eclipsed the lifetime sales of most Nintendo-published Switch 2 games
    1
    Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake sets a Nintendo record for the Switch 2 – with 5.2 million sales in 4 days, not even Pokemon Pokopia comes close
  2. 2
    Paul Bettany might return as Vision in Avengers: Doomsday after all as Anthony Mackie lets a big spoiler slip
  3. 3
    What is the Secret Flame? Gandalf’s burning bush moment in The Rings of Power season 3, explained
  4. 4
    When is The Rings of Power season 3 set on the Lord of the Rings timeline?
  5. 5
    The Rings of Power season 3 has finally revealed the identity of Theo's dad, and it's a sign of dark things to come