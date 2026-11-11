Do Billy Maximoff and Agatha Harkness appear in VisionQuest episode 8?

The final episode of VisionQuest has arrived, and with some pretty big (and rather satisfying) surprises in tow. While I'm sure many of us were waiting for Wanda to arrive in, at the very least, a brief cameo... the series, which largely revolves around Tommy Shepherd/Maximoff finding his true identity and coming into his own as both a hero and son, re-introduced us to another member of the family.
Warning: there are massive spoilers for VisionQuest episode 8 below! Turn back now if you've yet to see the episode!
Does Billy Maximoff appear in VisionQuest episode 8?
In VisionQuest episode 8, Tommy, knowing that Vision is in trouble, decides that the only thing left to do is attempt to contact his brother Billy... and knows exactly how to do it. You might recall that Wanda sent Billy's soul into the body of a boy who died in a car crash, with Billy placing Tommy's soul into that of a teen named 'Thomas' who drowned in a pool. Because Tommy's earliest memory is that pool, he gets into the hotel bathtub and has Lisa hold him underwater.
While underwater, he manages to enter an astral projection of sorts that takes him to an alternate hotel room with the number 2800 on the door – the same number as the Maximoff residence in Westview. When Tommy walks in, Billy is standing there in the middle of a pentagram surrounded by candles. The two hug, and Billy comments on Tommy's Scottish accent, calling him the cooler twin.
He explains that he's been working on his magic by way of spells and astral projection, to which Tommy says he can move pretty fast, but he hasn't quite figured out how to make that useful yet. Tommy also asks Billy why he didn't come looking for him, but Billy explains that he's been looking for him the entire time despite being stuck in New Jersey. Billy also speaks to someone off-screen, which prompts Tommy to wonder if he's also talking to an imaginary AI like Vision has been doing.
On the surface, Tommy starts to run out of air, and the connection starts to dissipate. "I need you to find me," Tommy says to his brother, before coming back up for air.
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The two reunite at the very end of VisionQuest episode 8, but this time with Vision in tow. It's a sweet moment: Vision, having almost burned out his entire core in order to take down Ultron, is alive and well... and in walks Billy, who knows that this version of Vision is not the one from his own memories, and reaches out his hand in a gesture of formality. Vision grabs his hand and brings him in for a group hug with Tommy, tenderly saying, "My boys." In the final moments of the episode, Tommy visits Vision as he says goodbye to his former 'residence,' and the two solidify their dinner plans with an off-screen Billy.
Is Billy talking to Agatha off-screen?
It was confirmed by showrunner and episode writer/director Terry Matalas at a special FYC event screening of VisionQuest episode 8 that Billy is indeed talking to Agatha off-screen. This is, of course, a direct callback to the final episode of Agatha All Along. In Agatha All Along episode 8, Billy uses his powers to put Tommy's floating soul into the body of a boy named Thomas Shepherd. In the final moments of the episode, after Agatha's death, Billy can see her ghost, and the episode ends with her saying: "Let's go find Tommy."
It would make sense that Agatha is helping Billy with his powers, and that she would speak to Billy or give him a warning of sorts. Tommy, of course, can't see Agatha's spirit because she's dead (and he doesn't have the same witchy powers).
Are Tommy and Billy forming the Young Avengers?
We don't know quite yet what Billy and Tommy are up to now that they've reunited with their dad, but it's worth pointing out that we saw not one, not two, but three members of the Young Avengers in VisionQuest episode 8. That's right: Lisa Molinari is indeed a comic book-accurate member of the Young Avengers alongside Billy Maximoff aka Wiccan and Tommy Maximoff aka Speed.
This means we've seen the following Young Avengers members in the MCU: Skaar (Hulk's son), Kate Bishop, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Cassie Lang, America Chavez, Wiccan, Speed, and Lisa Molinari aka Coat of Arms. Other than Iron Lad and Patriot (who have not appeared in the MCU), the gang's all here. While a Young Avengers movie has yet to be properly announced... it's Marvel, so anything can happen.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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