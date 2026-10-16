VisionQuest goes into WandaVision territory thanks to a wild theory that says Billy is in episode 2

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Is this a hidden family reunion?

Joe Locke as Billy in Agatha All Along
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Remember picking apart WandaVision episode by episode? The aerospace engineer, a 'villain' hiding in the main credits, and the mystery of who was behind Westview kept us entranced across multiple weeks.

Now, VisionQuest has picked up the baton and ran with it – thanks to this compelling theory that says Joe Locke's Billy is following his brother Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica) around in the second episode of the Disney Plus series.

As spotlighted on Twitter, the London-set scenes – hello, Borough Market! – that feature Tommy engaging in a spot of light scam work and pickpocketing features a suspicious figure in a coat and flat cap not once, but twice. See for yourself below.

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Convinced? It certainly looks like Joe Locke. Then there's the small matter of Ruaridh Mollica seemingly already confirming he's filmed Marvel scenes with Joe Locke, who we last saw alongside a ghostly Agatha in Agatha All Along.

"We shot our MCU stuff before we did the play [together]," Mollica told Entertainment Tonight, referring to the pair's West End performance in Clarkston.

If a family reunion is on the horizon, the starting point could be here – but should Marvel have known better than to put Joe Locke in the background, knowing fans would pore over every frame?

VisionQuest has already made one Wanda hint, too. Even if Scarlet Witch doesn't return, she continues to haunt the narrative. Maybe Vision reuniting with his boys can be the final step before bringing Wanda back for good? Here's hoping.

Keep up to date with the show by using the VisionQuest release schedule. Then take a glimpse at the MCU's exciting future with our guide to upcoming Marvel movies.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

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