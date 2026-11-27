The wait for GTA 6 was undeniably long, with 13 years passing since Rockstar's last Grand Theft Auto entry dropped and its new behemoth – but fans aren't the only ones who felt the wait… those behind the game did, too.
Especially co-protagonist Lucia's own actor, Manni L. Perez, who says she's worked on Grand Theft Auto 6 for nearly ten years now – the majority of those 13 years following GTA 5.
"Life has been such a whirlwind these past couple of days and I just want to take a moment to say thank you," she writes on Instagram. "Thank you to all the new followers, to all the beautiful messages, and the positive reception the game and my character have received."
She then recalls the amount of time she's spent in Lucia's shoes: "I've dedicated almost a decade to bringing Lucia to life. She's been such a significant part of mine and I am beyond grateful she now gets to be a small part of yours."
That's one heck of a role, then, considering the amount of work Perez has evidently poured into it – and I'd say it's more than paid off. As it stands, GTA 6 continues to smash records as the highest-rated game of all time.
Jason's own actor, Dylan Rourke, has posted on his profile as well, seemingly celebrating his time with Rockstar. "Thankful for this wild ride," Rourke's story reads. "Gratitude won't cut it. Make today about the ones you love. Family."
Wild ride, indeed… and I'd say it's far from over. The community is still eagerly awaiting a PC release (and no, I'm not talking about the unofficial ports in progress), and, of course, the hotly anticipated Online counterpart.
Rockstar has yet to announce either, though, but both are sure to propel GTA 6 further into relentless popularity – if you can fathom it becoming any bigger than it is now.
Have a look at our GTA 6 review to learn how we feel about one of the biggest new games this year, or check our GTA 6 guide for more about Rockstar's behemoth release.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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