There are 11 meditation spots in GTA 6 you can find and use to gain a boost to your max Focus. Confusingly, however, there's a trophy or achievement for meditating a total of 18 times in the game. That's because there are two tutorial spots that only Jason can access, and which one you get depends on what you do before the end of Chapter 1 in GTA 6. After that there are eight spots that both Jason and Lucia can both do separately, and then a final spot that unlocks at the end that they can only do together.
Not the clearest system in terms of making 11 add up to 18 but if you just follow the map below you'll find them all. They're often highlighted or pinpointed as you play and explore, but if you want that sweet Focus boost sooner rather than later it's worth chasing, as well as looking into the other GTA 6 max stat increasing missions you can find.
Tutorial 1 - At your starting home and mentioned by Lucia as a tutorial to meditations. If you miss this it can be lost, but will be replaced by 2.
Tutorial 2 - This will only appear if you missed the first meditation tutorial, as a replacement.
Swamp - You can drive most of the way out to this spot and then wade or swim to a large tower to find it.
Smooth Sand - There's a small sand bar here at the northern most tip of the island. Look for the stones to find the spot.
Worn Stone - Look for a colourful van here at the water's edge and the spot will be by the shore.
Red Rocks - This is atop a small hill just south of the road and west of the bridge, the small rock pile that marks most of these sports should stand out.
Seaside - There's a small rocky outcropping jutting into the sea here. The spot is just at the tip of this.
Water Wheel - Look for some ruins alongside a river here. The spot is across the water from the water wheel.
Jutting Cliff - Looks for the tower and the spot will be on the cliff's edge overlooking a highway.
Waterfall - Unsurprisingly, near a waterfall. The spot is on a rocky section in the middle the water.
Ascent - This will be marked on your map when you've completed all the other spots, and must be done as a couple.
Generally, meditation spots will be marked out with rocks and candles, with the spot itself a small circular mat placed on a rug. They should pop up when you get close enough, if they haven't been noted on the map already via texts and conversations.
Just remember that of the 11 up there, you'll only get one of the first two for Jason, then the next eight need to be used by both Jason and Lucia separately, to activate the final one that can then only be done together. For that reason alone you're best always visiting these spots as a couple and getting it ticked off for both of them to save you coming back later.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for guides. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website.
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