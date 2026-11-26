Although GTA 6 continues to smash records as the highest-rated game of all time, it hasn't been without any bugs to speak of – some of which are proving so persistent, Rockstar's own patches aren't wiping them out of the new Grand Theft Auto game.
One especially notorious bug – a bug that Rockstar's first GTA 6 update didn't manage to tackle despite promising to – sees players' in-game weather locked. If you didn't already know it, the weather is supposed to be dynamic (realistic, even), changing over time from sunny to rainy to stormy to… you get it.
Unfortunately, though, it's not properly swapping for many fans, resulting in a far more stagnant experience and reduced immersion. And while the recent GTA 6 patch apparently didn't fix the bug for affected players, fans on Twitter have come to the rescue.
"I found a working fix for the weather bug in GTA 6," one writes. "You just have to clear your PS5's cache. It's super easy and takes like two minutes."
They then outline how to do so, from shutting down their PlayStation 5 to clearing the system cache in safe mode.
"Your system will restart and then the weather not changing glitch will be fixed," they state, going on to say it took them quite some time to figure the fix out. "I have 56 hours in this game so far and I haven't experienced any dramatic weather. I did this and upon loading I was IMMEDIATELY met with this storm."
The poster credits a fellow fan for the fix, concluding that it's "unreal that this wasn't patched before release but thankfully it is indeed solvable."
Comments see other players thanking the two for the fix and confirming that it does indeed work. "Can confirm," reads on. "Weather is more varied!" Another adds, "It worked for me too! I'd never seen storm clouds forming like that in my 50 hours of gameplay!" Hopefully, however, Rockstar rolls out another official fix soon, and fans don't feel the need to crack into their PS5's deeper settings to get weather working.
Read through our GTA 6 review to learn how we feel about one of the biggest new games this year, or check our GTA 6 guide for more about Rockstar's behemoth release.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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