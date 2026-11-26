Go big or go home. Playground Games is pushing to make Fable 4 the largest installment of the RPG series to date, at least in terms of the amount of dialog. According to the devs, there are tens of thousands of lines of dialogue, recorded in accents spanning the length and breadth of the British Isles.
Ralph Fulton, the general manager of Fable and co-founder of Playground Games, explains what's gone into the voice-acting with GamesIndustry.biz. "Over a hundred voice actors from all over the UK have contributed to the game, recording over 150,000 lines of dialogue," he says. "It's a mammoth operation."
That's a hefty cast, and a considerable amount of scripting. For comparison, Skyrim has around 60,000 lines of spoken dialogue, and Mass Effect contains around 40,000. Those are big RPGs, with a lot of characters to meet and chat to.
Fallout 4 is closer, sitting at 111,000 or so. Hitting six figures is a truly monumental amount of work, and it's taken Playground over 1,000 hours of work this year alone, across multiple studios, to get through everyone's lines.
In tandem with this, the team's been making sure you can hear a variety of backgrounds on your journey through the grand adventure. "We were really keen to make sure that there are accents from every corner of the UK, not just your standard fantasy RP accents, but someone from Sheffield, someone from Belfast, someone from Edinburgh," Fulton explains.
"And that brings a certain amount of humor to it naturally," he continues, "because with regional accents, you have funny ways of expressing things, and I think that just adds to the Britishness of the game."
I'd agree, though I may need subtitles for certain dialects. But that's all part of the charm, really.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.