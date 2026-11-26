GTA 6 is a technical marvel, one that's left a veteran game artist with credits on The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor so stunned, he says he "didn't know this was possible."
Del Walker is a lead character artist at Absurd Ventures who previously worked at Naughty Dog and Respawn Entertainment, and he's been giving his overwhelmingly positive thoughts on GTA 6 to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier (below). Referring specifically to the game's graphics, he notes: "Everything they're doing is what we have been told never to do in every game I've been on."
For example, Schreier explains that during his conversation with the dev, Walker pointed to the fact that you normally only see a few characters on screen at any point with realistic hair that actually moves strand by strand, with NPCs usually made in a modular way that makes them look generic. This sort of thing comes in an effort to achieve reasonable scope and 60fps, Schreier notes.
Obviously, though, not only did Rockstar opt for a 30fps target on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but the devs went above and beyond with the detail of their NPCs, with them being individually art directed and given their own personality traits to boot. As Walker puts it, "It's like looking at a skyscraper, but I'm from the 1800s. I didn't know this was possible."
It's for good reason, of course. Even with such a lengthy development cycle and a clearly immense budget (that Rockstar won't confirm beyond saying it's not $1.5 billion), GTA 6 really is a sight to behold – there's no wonder that other devs are contemplating the sorcery behind it. As Walker so eloquently puts it, "I don't know shit about fuck. Rockstar do, clearly."
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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